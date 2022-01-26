Match ends, Motherwell 0, Hibernian 0.
Motherwell maintained their two-point advantage in fourth after slugging out a goalless Scottish Premiership draw with Hibernian at a blustery Fir Park.
Kevin van Veen volleyed a glorious first-half chance wide for the hosts, who had Liam Donnelly sent off late on, in their best effort.
Hibs failed to register a shot on target in the first game since the exit of talisman Martin Boyle.
Motherwell edge within seven points of Hearts, as Hibs remain fifth.
Graham Alexander's side, learning to adapt after losing a cult hero forward themselves in Tony Watt to Dundee United earlier in the window, are now unbeaten in their last six games at home in all competitions.
"[I feel] a sense of pride in my team," he said. "I can't remember many chances going against us. We had to really dig in and be structured and disciplined and work exceptionally hard."
New beginnings was the order of the night as the Hibs team bus squelched its way through the traffic to Fir Park on a miserable Lanarkshire night.
With Boyle off to Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia in a life-changing £3m deal, a bulk of the sizeable and drookit Hibs support would have been apprehensive about what threat their team would carry without the Australia international, who claimed the winner here in a thrilling season opener in August.
The laboured win over Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup offered little insight or hope, and their fears will not have been allayed here, either.
Despite that, any questions were almost answered within a matter of seconds in a rare Hibs chance. A simple ball over the top unleashed Kevin Nisbet to maraud into the box from the left, but his shot was blocked by the recovering Sondre Solholm.
Dodgy weather is an occupational hazard to a Scottish footballer, and it's to the credit of both teams that amid conditions soggier than a haddock's flip flop they attempted to get the ball down, albeit with scant end product.
Van Veen thwacked a free-kick down the throat of Matt Macey, while the big Dutchman volleyed wide from close range when the Hibs keeper parried a Connor Shields shot directly into his path six or so yards out.
The second half threatened to be an even bigger damp squib than the first as the weather whipped up and fleeting hopes of a chance were washed away.
But with 17 minutes to play, a second yellow for Donnelly after a clumsy tackle on Drey Wright also ended up in a red for his manager, courtesy of Alexander's protests to fourth official Chris Graham.
Out of nowhere a game of football broke out. Substitute Ewan Henderson's tantalising low cross trundled just by the far post, while substitute Christian Doidge was inexplicably allowed by Solholm to lash a volley over late on.
Motherwell also threatened as they adapted to the man disadvantage, but a coupe of swashbuckling attacks didn't threaten Macey.
Man of the match - Chris Cadden
What did we learn?
Motherwell are hard team to predict. Against Morton, they struggled for a focal point in attack until Van Veen entered stage left and he was a force of nature that changed the game. Here, he laboured to look sharp at all.
The Fir Park side have now strung a run of home games together without losing and, barring a wobble in Dingwall, are on a solid run. However, Alexander will be frustrated they weren't able to put real distance between themselves and Hibs.
For their opponents, there's no doubting the Easter Road side have quality in their ranks. A quick glance at the team sheet and you stumble across Doidge, Jamie Murphy, Scott Allan and new signing Demi Mitchell on the bench. Not a bad lot to call upon.
But what is also not in question is the Boyle-shaped hole left behind. The creativity in attack was lacking. Nisbet was more isolated, and Chris Mueller and Josh Campbell just did not bring the same dynamism despite some neat touches.
It's early days in the post-Boyle era, and the conditions did little to help either side, but they could have been doing with a bit of magic from him here.
What they said?
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We're looking at one more and then we'll keep working away until the end of the window to make sure we're fully prepared. I think our squad is strong now. if we have the same squad come February 1, I will be more than happy."
Hibs manager Shaun Maloney: "I think we controlled large parts of the game. We came to a team above us in the table, controlled large parts of the game. I was just a bit disappointed we didn't win.
"We created more than enough chances and I will never criticise our forward players when they miss a chance. It's not a worry.
"I think [another signing] is possible. If it doesn't happen I'm more than happy with that squad."
What next?
Motherwell travel to Tynecastle to take on Hearts on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Hibernian host Livingston to complete a capital double header.
Player of the match
BushiriRocky Bushiri
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number11Player nameShawAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number21Player nameSolholm JohansenAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number19Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number28Player nameRobertsAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
4.96
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number33Player nameBushiriAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number14Player nameMuellerAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number6Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number80Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number19Player nameMitchellAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number9Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number8Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.19
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 2O'Donnell
- 21Solholm JohansenBooked at 83mins
- 3Carroll
- 19McGinley
- 22DonnellyBooked at 73mins
- 6Maguire
- 27Goss
- 28RobertsSubstituted forShawat 84'minutes
- 9van VeenBooked at 87mins
- 29ShieldsSubstituted forTierneyat 66'minutesSubstituted forSlatteryat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Woolery
- 11Shaw
- 12Fox
- 14Ojala
- 16Slattery
- 17Amaluzor
- 18Cornelius
- 26Tierney
- 32Nirennold
Hibernian
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Macey
- 6McGinnBooked at 80mins
- 33Bushiri
- 16StevensonBooked at 26minsSubstituted forHendersonat 76'minutes
- 27Cadden
- 22Doyle-Hayes
- 11NewellSubstituted forDoidgeat 82'minutes
- 3Doig
- 32CampbellSubstituted forMitchellat 76'minutes
- 15Nisbet
- 14MuellerSubstituted forWrightat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 9Doidge
- 18Murphy
- 19Mitchell
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- 24McGregor
- 25Scott
- 80Henderson
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, Hibernian 0.
Post update
Foul by Demetri Mitchell (Hibernian).
Post update
Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Ewan Henderson (Hibernian).
Booking
Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Matt Macey (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ewan Henderson with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Callum Slattery replaces Ross Tierney.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Shaw replaces Jordan Roberts.
Booking
Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Demetri Mitchell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell).
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Rocky Bushiri.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Maguire with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Christian Doidge replaces Joe Newell.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jake Doyle-Hayes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Paul McGinn (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.