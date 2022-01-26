Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell0HibernianHibernian0

Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian: 10-man hosts slug out draw to stay fourth

By Scott MullenBBC Sport Scotland at Fir Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell played out the final 17 minutes with 10 men after Liam Donnelly was sent off
Motherwell played out the final 17 minutes with 10 men after Liam Donnelly was sent off

Motherwell maintained their two-point advantage in fourth after slugging out a goalless Scottish Premiership draw with Hibernian at a blustery Fir Park.

Kevin van Veen volleyed a glorious first-half chance wide for the hosts, who had Liam Donnelly sent off late on, in their best effort.

Hibs failed to register a shot on target in the first game since the exit of talisman Martin Boyle.

Motherwell edge within seven points of Hearts, as Hibs remain fifth.

Graham Alexander's side, learning to adapt after losing a cult hero forward themselves in Tony Watt to Dundee United earlier in the window, are now unbeaten in their last six games at home in all competitions.

"[I feel] a sense of pride in my team," he said. "I can't remember many chances going against us. We had to really dig in and be structured and disciplined and work exceptionally hard."

New beginnings was the order of the night as the Hibs team bus squelched its way through the traffic to Fir Park on a miserable Lanarkshire night.

With Boyle off to Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia in a life-changing £3m deal, a bulk of the sizeable and drookit Hibs support would have been apprehensive about what threat their team would carry without the Australia international, who claimed the winner here in a thrilling season opener in August.

The laboured win over Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup offered little insight or hope, and their fears will not have been allayed here, either.

Despite that, any questions were almost answered within a matter of seconds in a rare Hibs chance. A simple ball over the top unleashed Kevin Nisbet to maraud into the box from the left, but his shot was blocked by the recovering Sondre Solholm.

Dodgy weather is an occupational hazard to a Scottish footballer, and it's to the credit of both teams that amid conditions soggier than a haddock's flip flop they attempted to get the ball down, albeit with scant end product.

Van Veen thwacked a free-kick down the throat of Matt Macey, while the big Dutchman volleyed wide from close range when the Hibs keeper parried a Connor Shields shot directly into his path six or so yards out.

The second half threatened to be an even bigger damp squib than the first as the weather whipped up and fleeting hopes of a chance were washed away.

But with 17 minutes to play, a second yellow for Donnelly after a clumsy tackle on Drey Wright also ended up in a red for his manager, courtesy of Alexander's protests to fourth official Chris Graham.

Out of nowhere a game of football broke out. Substitute Ewan Henderson's tantalising low cross trundled just by the far post, while substitute Christian Doidge was inexplicably allowed by Solholm to lash a volley over late on.

Motherwell also threatened as they adapted to the man disadvantage, but a coupe of swashbuckling attacks didn't threaten Macey.

Man of the match - Chris Cadden

Chris Cadden
There weren't too many candidates, but the former Motherwell man showed enough down the right for Hibs against his former team to please his manager.

What did we learn?

Motherwell are hard team to predict. Against Morton, they struggled for a focal point in attack until Van Veen entered stage left and he was a force of nature that changed the game. Here, he laboured to look sharp at all.

The Fir Park side have now strung a run of home games together without losing and, barring a wobble in Dingwall, are on a solid run. However, Alexander will be frustrated they weren't able to put real distance between themselves and Hibs.

For their opponents, there's no doubting the Easter Road side have quality in their ranks. A quick glance at the team sheet and you stumble across Doidge, Jamie Murphy, Scott Allan and new signing Demi Mitchell on the bench. Not a bad lot to call upon.

But what is also not in question is the Boyle-shaped hole left behind. The creativity in attack was lacking. Nisbet was more isolated, and Chris Mueller and Josh Campbell just did not bring the same dynamism despite some neat touches.

It's early days in the post-Boyle era, and the conditions did little to help either side, but they could have been doing with a bit of magic from him here.

What they said?

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We're looking at one more and then we'll keep working away until the end of the window to make sure we're fully prepared. I think our squad is strong now. if we have the same squad come February 1, I will be more than happy."

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney: "I think we controlled large parts of the game. We came to a team above us in the table, controlled large parts of the game. I was just a bit disappointed we didn't win.

"We created more than enough chances and I will never criticise our forward players when they miss a chance. It's not a worry.

"I think [another signing] is possible. If it doesn't happen I'm more than happy with that squad."

What next?

Motherwell travel to Tynecastle to take on Hearts on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Hibernian host Livingston to complete a capital double header.

Player of the match

BushiriRocky Bushiri

with an average of 7.44

Motherwell

  1. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    6.86

  2. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    6.42

  3. Squad number11Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.33

  4. Squad number21Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    6.31

  5. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    6.27

  6. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    6.17

  7. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    6.13

  8. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.05

  9. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    5.96

  10. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    5.79

  11. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    5.75

  12. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.55

  13. Squad number28Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    5.32

  14. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    4.96

Hibernian

  1. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    7.44

  2. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    7.31

  3. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    6.93

  4. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.84

  5. Squad number14Player nameMueller
    Average rating

    6.74

  6. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    6.74

  7. Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.65

  8. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    6.43

  9. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    6.20

  10. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    6.02

  11. Squad number80Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.95

  12. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    5.90

  13. Squad number19Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.59

  14. Squad number9Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    5.45

  15. Squad number8Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.19

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 21Solholm JohansenBooked at 83mins
  • 3Carroll
  • 19McGinley
  • 22DonnellyBooked at 73mins
  • 6Maguire
  • 27Goss
  • 28RobertsSubstituted forShawat 84'minutes
  • 9van VeenBooked at 87mins
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forTierneyat 66'minutesSubstituted forSlatteryat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Woolery
  • 11Shaw
  • 12Fox
  • 14Ojala
  • 16Slattery
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 18Cornelius
  • 26Tierney
  • 32Nirennold

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinnBooked at 80mins
  • 33Bushiri
  • 16StevensonBooked at 26minsSubstituted forHendersonat 76'minutes
  • 27Cadden
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 11NewellSubstituted forDoidgeat 82'minutes
  • 3Doig
  • 32CampbellSubstituted forMitchellat 76'minutes
  • 15Nisbet
  • 14MuellerSubstituted forWrightat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 9Doidge
  • 18Murphy
  • 19Mitchell
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Scott
  • 80Henderson
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 0, Hibernian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, Hibernian 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Demetri Mitchell (Hibernian).

  4. Post update

    Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Ewan Henderson (Hibernian).

  6. Booking

    Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Matt Macey (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ewan Henderson with a through ball.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Callum Slattery replaces Ross Tierney.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Shaw replaces Jordan Roberts.

  12. Booking

    Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Demetri Mitchell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Rocky Bushiri.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Maguire with a cross.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Christian Doidge replaces Joe Newell.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Booking

    Paul McGinn (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers22174145153055
2Celtic22163346133351
3Hearts22116532201239
4Motherwell229582630-432
5Hibernian228682424030
6Aberdeen2284102626028
7Dundee Utd2284101926-728
8St Mirren2251072132-1125
9Livingston2265111827-923
10Ross County2256113138-721
11Dundee2245131839-2117
12St Johnstone2236131127-1615
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport