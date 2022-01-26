Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian1CelticCeltic2

Hearts 1-2 Celtic: Visitors survive second-half comeback to ensure lead at top remains four points

Liam Boyce misses penalty v Celtic
Liam Boyce missed the chance to level the game from the spot in the second half

Celtic ensured the gap at the Scottish Premiership summit remained at four points after surviving a second-half comeback from Hearts at Tynecastle.

The visitors took a two-goal lead into the break after Reo Hatate's long-range drive was followed by a first-half second from Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The hosts improved after the interval as Liam Boyce pulled one back before passing up the chance to equalise from the spot 11 minutes later.

Despite defeat, Hearts remain third.

But the loss will sting for Robbie Neilson's side, who were well worth a draw after rallying in the second half.

This win - and Boyce's penalty miss in isolation - could be pinpointed as a massive turning point in the title race come May, providing Ange Postecoglou's men can overthrow Rangers at the top.

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 4Souttar
  • 19HalkettBooked at 61minsSubstituted forHallidayat 81'minutes
  • 3Kingsley
  • 2SmithSubstituted forAtkinsonat 22'minutes
  • 14DevlinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBaningimeat 57'minutes
  • 5Haring
  • 17CochraneSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 58'minutes
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forSimmsat 45'minutes
  • 10BoyceBooked at 67mins
  • 18McKay

Substitutes

  • 6Baningime
  • 8McEneff
  • 9Woodburn
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 20Simms
  • 22Henderson

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 88Juranovic
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3TaylorBooked at 45mins
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forMcCarthyat 86'minutes
  • 6BittonBooked at 53mins
  • 41HatateSubstituted forSoroat 90+3'minutes
  • 49Forrest
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 17Neves FilipeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAbadaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jullien
  • 5Scales
  • 11Abada
  • 12Soro
  • 16McCarthy
  • 29Bain
  • 56Ralston
  • 57Welsh
  • 84Doak
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
17,967

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home8
Away20
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Celtic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Celtic 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Ismaila Soro replaces Reo Hatate.

  4. Post update

    Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Reo Hatate (Celtic).

  7. Post update

    Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. James McCarthy replaces Matt O'Riley because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Nir Bitton.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

  15. Post update

    Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Giorgos Giakoumakis tries a through ball, but Liel Abada is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Halliday replaces Craig Halkett because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Reo Hatate following a fast break.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Peter Haring with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

