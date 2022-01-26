Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Liam Boyce missed the chance to level the game from the spot in the second half

Celtic ensured the gap at the Scottish Premiership summit remained at four points after surviving a second-half comeback from Hearts at Tynecastle.

The visitors took a two-goal lead into the break after Reo Hatate's long-range drive was followed by a first-half second from Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The hosts improved after the interval as Liam Boyce pulled one back before passing up the chance to equalise from the spot 11 minutes later.

Despite defeat, Hearts remain third.

But the loss will sting for Robbie Neilson's side, who were well worth a draw after rallying in the second half.

This win - and Boyce's penalty miss in isolation - could be pinpointed as a massive turning point in the title race come May, providing Ange Postecoglou's men can overthrow Rangers at the top.

Player of the match - Matt O'Riley

Celtic Celtic Celtic Heart of Midlothian Avg Squad number 1 Player name Gordon Average rating 5.63 Squad number 20 Player name Simms Average rating 5.31 Squad number 18 Player name McKay Average rating 5.29 Squad number 6 Player name Baningime Average rating 5.28 Squad number 4 Player name Souttar Average rating 5.19 Squad number 19 Player name Halkett Average rating 5.05 Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 5.04 Squad number 11 Player name Mackay-Steven Average rating 4.88 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 4.86 Squad number 12 Player name Atkinson Average rating 4.74 Squad number 5 Player name Haring Average rating 4.68 Squad number 17 Player name Cochrane Average rating 4.59 Squad number 14 Player name Devlin Average rating 4.51 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 4.36 Squad number 30 Player name Ginnelly Average rating 4.34 Squad number 16 Player name Halliday Average rating 4.14 Celtic Avg Squad number 33 Player name O'Riley Average rating 8.02 Squad number 41 Player name Hatate Average rating 7.65 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 7.53 Squad number 20 Player name Carter-Vickers Average rating 7.37 Squad number 7 Player name Giakoumakis Average rating 7.33 Squad number 88 Player name Juranovic Average rating 7.19 Squad number 6 Player name Bitton Average rating 7.15 Squad number 1 Player name Hart Average rating 7.06 Squad number 4 Player name Starfelt Average rating 6.83 Squad number 49 Player name Forrest Average rating 6.70 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 6.68 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 6.39 Squad number 16 Player name McCarthy Average rating 5.94 Squad number 12 Player name Soro Average rating 5.79