Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Celtic 2.
Celtic ensured the gap at the Scottish Premiership summit remained at four points after surviving a second-half comeback from Hearts at Tynecastle.
The visitors took a two-goal lead into the break after Reo Hatate's long-range drive was followed by a first-half second from Giorgos Giakoumakis.
The hosts improved after the interval as Liam Boyce pulled one back before passing up the chance to equalise from the spot 11 minutes later.
Despite defeat, Hearts remain third.
But the loss will sting for Robbie Neilson's side, who were well worth a draw after rallying in the second half.
This win - and Boyce's penalty miss in isolation - could be pinpointed as a massive turning point in the title race come May, providing Ange Postecoglou's men can overthrow Rangers at the top.
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number20Player nameSimmsAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
4.14
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number16Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number12Player nameSoroAverage rating
5.79
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gordon
- 4Souttar
- 19HalkettBooked at 61minsSubstituted forHallidayat 81'minutes
- 3Kingsley
- 2SmithSubstituted forAtkinsonat 22'minutes
- 14DevlinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBaningimeat 57'minutes
- 5Haring
- 17CochraneSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 58'minutes
- 30GinnellySubstituted forSimmsat 45'minutes
- 10BoyceBooked at 67mins
- 18McKay
Substitutes
- 6Baningime
- 8McEneff
- 9Woodburn
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 20Simms
- 22Henderson
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 88Juranovic
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3TaylorBooked at 45mins
- 33O'RileySubstituted forMcCarthyat 86'minutes
- 6BittonBooked at 53mins
- 41HatateSubstituted forSoroat 90+3'minutes
- 49Forrest
- 7Giakoumakis
- 17Neves FilipeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAbadaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jullien
- 5Scales
- 11Abada
- 12Soro
- 16McCarthy
- 29Bain
- 56Ralston
- 57Welsh
- 84Doak
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 17,967
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Celtic 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Ismaila Soro replaces Reo Hatate.
Post update
Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Foul by Reo Hatate (Celtic).
Post update
Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. James McCarthy replaces Matt O'Riley because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Nir Bitton.
Post update
Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).
Post update
Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Giorgos Giakoumakis tries a through ball, but Liel Abada is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Halliday replaces Craig Halkett because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Reo Hatate following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Peter Haring with a headed pass.
Post update
Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.