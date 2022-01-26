Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian19:45CelticCeltic
Venue: Tynecastle Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21164144152952
2Celtic21153344123248
3Hearts21116431181339
4Motherwell219482630-431
5Hibernian218582424029
6Aberdeen2284102626028
7Dundee Utd2174101725-825
8St Mirren2251072132-1125
9Livingston2165101826-823
10Ross County2156103036-621
11Dundee2144131839-2116
12St Johnstone2135131127-1614
