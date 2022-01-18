Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Conor Coventry also had a loan spell with Lincoln City in 2019-20

MK Dons have signed midfielder Conor Coventry from West Ham in a loan deal for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old was recalled from a loan spell at Peterborough United earlier this month after making 12 appearances for the Championship club.

Liam Manning's Dons are fifth in League One, only five points outside the automatic promotion places.

And Coventry could make his debut in Saturday's home match against bottom club Doncaster Rovers.

"This is a club moving in a really good direction and hopefully I can help make a positive impact towards that," the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 captain said.

"I obviously know the manager from his time at West Ham. He is someone I trust and who really helped my development so I am looking forward to working with him again."

Following the departures of Josh Martin and Zak Jules, the Dons have lost two more players from their squad with defender Peter Kioso and midfielder Ethan Robson being recalled from loan spells by Luton and Blackpool respectively.

