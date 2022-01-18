Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury led 1-0 against Liverpool before the Premier League club scored four times

Shrewsbury Town have banned two people from attending their matches for a total of eight years following "vile" chants at the FA Cup tie at Liverpool.

The club said a "small number" of supporters were involved in the songs before the game at Anfield.

It was reported a group of Shrews fans were filmed on social media singing songs mocking the Hillsborough disaster that led to 97 fans dying.

An investigation into the incident by the club is continuing.

"As a club we do not condone and will not tolerate any behaviour that breaches our supporter code of conduct and brings our good name into disrepute," said a statement.

Liverpool won the third-round tie 4-1.