Gento is regarded as one of the greatest Spanish players of all time

Real Madrid and Spain legend Francisco "Paco" Gento has died aged 88.

Gento, who spent 18 years with Real from 1953-1971, is the only player to have won six European Cups.

The left winger made 600 appearances for the club and scored 182 goals as he also helped them to 12 league crowns, two Copa del Rey titles and one Intercontinental Cup.

He won 43 caps for Spain and represented his country in the 1962 and 1966 World Cups.

His club record of 23 trophies, which stood for over 50 years, was equalled on Sunday by Real captain Marcelo when he came on as a substitute in the club's Spanish Super Cup title-winning victory.

Gento started his career at Racing Santander before his move to the Spanish capital.

"Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and its love and affection to his wife Mari Luz, his sons Francisco and Julio, his granddaughters Aitana and Candela and all his relatives, colleagues and loved ones," Real said in a statement.

"He will always be remembered by Madridistas and all football fans as one of their greatest."