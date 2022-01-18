Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Nigel Pearson's comments followed the last-minute defeat to QPR at Ashton Gate in December

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has been fined £5,000 by the Football Association for comments made after his team's defeat by Queens Park Rangers.

The Robins lost 2-1 in the home league match on 30 December, with Yoann Barbet scoring the winner in the 93rd minute.

Pearson denied his remarks, made in a post-match interview, were "improper and/or insulting and/or brought the game into disrepute".

An independent panel imposed the fine after finding the charge proved.