John Marquis scored 36 goals for Portsmouth in all competitions after joining them in 2019

Lincoln City have signed Portsmouth striker John Marquis on a contract to the end of the season.

The 29-year-old joined Pompey from Doncaster in 2019 and has scored four goals in 24 games this season.

"John is a proven goalscorer who adds experience to the squad and provides something we've missed while Tom Hopper has been out injured," said Imps manager Michael Appleton.

Marquis could make his debut in Tuesday's League One game at Rotherham.

Details of any transfer fee have not been disclosed.

He began his career at Millwall and had loan spells with seven clubs, including Portsmouth, before joining Doncaster in the summer of 2016.

"When chances are created, I want to get on the end of them, which is the best way I can help the team," said Marquis, whose Portsmouth deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

"I've also got some good experience to pass on to help the younger players who are already here, but I can also learn from them as well."

Lincoln are 18th in the table, four points clear of the relegation places.

