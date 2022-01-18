Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rafaelle Souza competed at the Tokyo Olympics for Brazil

Women's Super League club Arsenal have signed Rafaelle Souza from Chinese side Changchun Zhuoyue.

The defender is Arsenal's third signing of the winter transfer window after agreeing deals for Laura Wienroither and Stina Blackstenius.

Souza has 33 caps for Brazil and has previously played for Houston Dash, Sao Francisco BA, America Mineiro and Palmeiras.

"I'm so excited," said Souza. "I feel great to be here.

"I feel like when I decided to come here, I was looking for a club where I can show my football and show my skills, and be in the centre of the world.

"That's my challenge, to show my football to the world. To be playing in such a strong and competitive league. "

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall shared his delight at his new signing.

"Her international experience, technical ability and leadership qualities make her an important signing for us," said Eidevall.

"I'm looking forward to working with her and I'm sure the Arsenal fans are excited to see her in action."