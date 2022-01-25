Wealdstone v Notts County

WealdstoneWealdstone19:45Notts CountyNotts County
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|23
|13
|8
|2
|44
|20
|24
|47
|2
|Halifax
|24
|14
|5
|5
|38
|19
|19
|47
|3
|Stockport
|23
|14
|3
|6
|44
|24
|20
|45
|4
|Bromley
|23
|13
|5
|5
|40
|26
|14
|44
|5
|Boreham Wood
|21
|12
|7
|2
|30
|14
|16
|43
|6
|Wrexham
|23
|12
|6
|5
|40
|24
|16
|42
|7
|Notts County
|21
|12
|5
|4
|40
|25
|15
|41
|8
|Dag & Red
|24
|12
|3
|9
|45
|31
|14
|39
|9
|Solihull Moors
|23
|11
|6
|6
|34
|23
|11
|39
|10
|Grimsby
|23
|11
|3
|9
|35
|25
|10
|36
|11
|Torquay
|24
|10
|4
|10
|38
|38
|0
|34
|12
|Woking
|23
|10
|1
|12
|38
|36
|2
|31
|13
|Yeovil
|22
|9
|4
|9
|23
|24
|-1
|31
|14
|Eastleigh
|22
|9
|4
|9
|26
|34
|-8
|31
|15
|Barnet
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|36
|-10
|27
|16
|Altrincham
|25
|7
|5
|13
|37
|45
|-8
|26
|17
|Aldershot
|24
|7
|5
|12
|28
|37
|-9
|26
|18
|Southend
|22
|7
|4
|11
|21
|33
|-12
|25
|19
|Maidenhead United
|22
|7
|4
|11
|25
|41
|-16
|25
|20
|Wealdstone
|22
|6
|6
|10
|21
|33
|-12
|24
|21
|Weymouth
|22
|4
|4
|14
|24
|43
|-19
|16
|22
|King's Lynn
|22
|3
|2
|17
|20
|47
|-27
|11
|23
|Dover
|24
|0
|4
|20
|19
|58
|-39
|-8
