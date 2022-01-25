Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
MoroccoMorocco2MalawiMalawi1

Afcon 2021: Morocco v Malawi

Line-ups

Morocco

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bono
  • 2Hakimi
  • 6Saïss
  • 5Aguerd
  • 3Masina
  • 7LouzaSubstituted forBarkokat 80'minutes
  • 15Amallah
  • 4S Amrabat
  • 17BoufalSubstituted forEl-Haddadiat 81'minutes
  • 19En-NesyriSubstituted forAboukhlalat 88'minutes
  • 9El KaabiSubstituted forMmaeeat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Ounahi
  • 10El-Haddadi
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 13Chair
  • 14Aboukhlal
  • 16Barkok
  • 18Chakla
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23Mmaee
  • 24Mmaee
  • 25Chibi
  • 28Tissoudali

Malawi

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Thomu
  • 2SanudiBooked at 60minsSubstituted forDavieat 79'minutes
  • 15Chaziya
  • 5Chembezi
  • 21Chirwa
  • 7MhoneSubstituted forPhiriat 45+4'minutes
  • 8IdanaSubstituted forNgalandeat 79'minutes
  • 17Banda
  • 10MadingaBooked at 33minsSubstituted forFodyahat 78'minutes
  • 22MuyabaSubstituted forMbuluat 45'minutes
  • 11MhangoBooked at 69mins

Substitutes

  • 3Petro
  • 4Cholopi
  • 6Chirwa
  • 9Mbulu
  • 12Fodyah
  • 13Banda
  • 14Ngalande
  • 16Kakhobwe
  • 20Chester
  • 25Ndhlovu
  • 26Davie
  • 27Phiri
Referee:
Pacifique Ndabihawenimana

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamMalawi
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home24
Away4
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

    Match ends, Morocco 2, Malawi 1.

    Second Half ends, Morocco 2, Malawi 1.

    Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by John Banda (Malawi).

    Foul by Selim Amallah (Morocco).

  6. Post update

    Gerald Phiri (Malawi) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Attempt missed. Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Selim Amallah.

    Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sofyan Amrabat.

    Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Dennis Chembezi (Malawi).

    Foul by Aymen Barkok (Morocco).

  12. Post update

    Richard Mbulu (Malawi) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Ryan Mmaee (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Chaziya (Malawi).

    Attempt missed. Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi following a set piece situation.

    Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mark Fodyah (Malawi).

    Substitution, Morocco. Zakaria Aboukhlal replaces Youssef En-Nesyri.

    Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Richard Mbulu (Malawi).

Top Stories