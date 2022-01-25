Match ends, Morocco 2, Malawi 1.
Line-ups
Morocco
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bono
- 2Hakimi
- 6Saïss
- 5Aguerd
- 3Masina
- 7LouzaSubstituted forBarkokat 80'minutes
- 15Amallah
- 4S Amrabat
- 17BoufalSubstituted forEl-Haddadiat 81'minutes
- 19En-NesyriSubstituted forAboukhlalat 88'minutes
- 9El KaabiSubstituted forMmaeeat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Ounahi
- 10El-Haddadi
- 12Mohamedi
- 13Chair
- 14Aboukhlal
- 16Barkok
- 18Chakla
- 22Tagnaouti
- 23Mmaee
- 24Mmaee
- 25Chibi
- 28Tissoudali
Malawi
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Thomu
- 2SanudiBooked at 60minsSubstituted forDavieat 79'minutes
- 15Chaziya
- 5Chembezi
- 21Chirwa
- 7MhoneSubstituted forPhiriat 45+4'minutes
- 8IdanaSubstituted forNgalandeat 79'minutes
- 17Banda
- 10MadingaBooked at 33minsSubstituted forFodyahat 78'minutes
- 22MuyabaSubstituted forMbuluat 45'minutes
- 11MhangoBooked at 69mins
Substitutes
- 3Petro
- 4Cholopi
- 6Chirwa
- 9Mbulu
- 12Fodyah
- 13Banda
- 14Ngalande
- 16Kakhobwe
- 20Chester
- 25Ndhlovu
- 26Davie
- 27Phiri
- Referee:
- Pacifique Ndabihawenimana
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morocco 2, Malawi 1.
Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Banda (Malawi).
Foul by Selim Amallah (Morocco).
Post update
Gerald Phiri (Malawi) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Selim Amallah.
Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sofyan Amrabat.
Post update
Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dennis Chembezi (Malawi).
Foul by Aymen Barkok (Morocco).
Post update
Richard Mbulu (Malawi) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ryan Mmaee (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lawrence Chaziya (Malawi).
Attempt missed. Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi following a set piece situation.
Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mark Fodyah (Malawi).
Substitution, Morocco. Zakaria Aboukhlal replaces Youssef En-Nesyri.
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Richard Mbulu (Malawi).
