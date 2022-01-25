Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
SenegalSenegal2Cape VerdeCape Verde0

Afcon 2021: Senegal v Cape Verde

Line-ups

Senegal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Mendy
  • 20Sarr
  • 3Koulibaly
  • 22Diallo
  • 2CissSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 82'minutesSubstituted forMbayeat 90+5'minutes
  • 5Gueye
  • 6MendyBooked at 72mins
  • 26GueyeSubstituted forLopyat 82'minutes
  • 9Dia
  • 19Diédhiou
  • 10ManéSubstituted forDiengat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Cissé
  • 7Keita
  • 11Diallo
  • 12Ballo-Touré
  • 13Lopy
  • 15Dieng
  • 17Sarr
  • 21Mbaye
  • 23Gomis
  • 24Name
  • 27Thiam

Cape Verde

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Évora DiasBooked at 57mins
  • 17Fortès
  • 4LopesSubstituted forMonteiro Sanches Borgesat 45'minutes
  • 2dos Santos Tavares
  • 22Fortes
  • 7Correia AndradeBooked at 21mins
  • 18Rocha SantosSubstituted forTavaresat 75'minutes
  • 16Tavares dos SantosSubstituted forOliveira Borgesat 69'minutes
  • 11Mendes RodriguesSubstituted forBrazão da Rosaat 59'minutes
  • 20Mendes da GraçaSubstituted forVarela Semedoat 75'minutes
  • 10Monteiro Alvarenga

Substitutes

  • 3Monteiro Sanches Borges
  • 5Oliveira Borges
  • 8Varela Semedo
  • 9Benchimol Tavares
  • 12Brazão da Rosa
  • 14dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 15Alvés Furtado
  • 19Tavares
  • 23Sousa Ramos
  • 24Moreira Fernandes
  • 25Semedo Afonso
  • 26Spinola Lima
Referee:
Lahlou Benbraham

Match Stats

Home TeamSenegalAway TeamCape Verde
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home16
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Senegal 2, Cabo Verde 0.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Senegal. Ibrahima Mbaye replaces Fodé Ballo-Touré because of an injury.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Senegal 2, Cabo Verde 0. Bamba Dieng (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).

  5. Post update

    Lisandro Semedo (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Nuno Borges.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Stopira.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal).

  10. Post update

    Júlio Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Júlio Tavares (Cabo Verde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lisandro Semedo with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bamba Dieng.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joseph Lopy (Senegal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Senegal. Fodé Ballo-Touré replaces Saliou Ciss.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Senegal. Joseph Lopy replaces Pape Gueye.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Diney.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bamba Dieng (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bamba Dieng (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saliou Ciss.

  20. Post update

    Pape Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories