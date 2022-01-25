Second Half ends, Senegal 2, Cabo Verde 0.
Line-ups
Senegal
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Mendy
- 20Sarr
- 3Koulibaly
- 22Diallo
- 2CissSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 82'minutesSubstituted forMbayeat 90+5'minutes
- 5Gueye
- 6MendyBooked at 72mins
- 26GueyeSubstituted forLopyat 82'minutes
- 9Dia
- 19Diédhiou
- 10ManéSubstituted forDiengat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dieng
- 4Cissé
- 7Keita
- 11Diallo
- 12Ballo-Touré
- 13Lopy
- 15Dieng
- 17Sarr
- 21Mbaye
- 23Gomis
- 24Name
- 27Thiam
Cape Verde
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Évora DiasBooked at 57mins
- 17Fortès
- 4LopesSubstituted forMonteiro Sanches Borgesat 45'minutes
- 2dos Santos Tavares
- 22Fortes
- 7Correia AndradeBooked at 21mins
- 18Rocha SantosSubstituted forTavaresat 75'minutes
- 16Tavares dos SantosSubstituted forOliveira Borgesat 69'minutes
- 11Mendes RodriguesSubstituted forBrazão da Rosaat 59'minutes
- 20Mendes da GraçaSubstituted forVarela Semedoat 75'minutes
- 10Monteiro Alvarenga
Substitutes
- 3Monteiro Sanches Borges
- 5Oliveira Borges
- 8Varela Semedo
- 9Benchimol Tavares
- 12Brazão da Rosa
- 14dos Santos Rodrigues
- 15Alvés Furtado
- 19Tavares
- 23Sousa Ramos
- 24Moreira Fernandes
- 25Semedo Afonso
- 26Spinola Lima
- Referee:
- Lahlou Benbraham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Substitution
Substitution, Senegal. Ibrahima Mbaye replaces Fodé Ballo-Touré because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Senegal 2, Cabo Verde 0. Bamba Dieng (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou following a fast break.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).
Lisandro Semedo (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Nuno Borges.
Attempt blocked. Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Stopira.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal).
Júlio Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Júlio Tavares (Cabo Verde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lisandro Semedo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bamba Dieng.
Attempt saved. Joseph Lopy (Senegal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde).
Substitution
Substitution, Senegal. Fodé Ballo-Touré replaces Saliou Ciss.
Substitution
Substitution, Senegal. Joseph Lopy replaces Pape Gueye.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Diney.
Attempt missed. Bamba Dieng (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Bamba Dieng (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saliou Ciss.
Pape Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
