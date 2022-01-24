St Mirren v Aberdeen

Jamie McGrath could return to the St Mirren midfield for Tuesday's visit of Aberdeen after being left out of the Buddies' past two games amid speculation about his future.

Defender Conor McCarthy remains sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Aberdeen will assess defender/midfielder Ross McCrorie following a weekend knock.

New signing Vicente Besuijen is awaiting a visa before being able to make his Dons debut.

Marley Watkins, Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are still out, while American midfielder Dante Polvara has not yet featured for Stephen Glass' side.

St Mirren captain Joe Shaughnessy: "Greg (Kiltie) has a couple of assists and scored at the weekend. There's plenty of quality in the squad to go and win games and there's confidence in the team and squad.

"Jamie is a lovely lad and he trains away and we have all just been getting on with it. I'm sure it will sort itself out."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "We know that over the next week or two there's a big opportunity to put points on the board.

"All the teams around us are playing each other but those things are only important if we take care of our own business."

Did you know? St Mirren are looking to beat Aberdeen at home twice within a single league season for the first time since season 2010-11 but the Dons have lost only two of their past 24 league matches against the Buddies.

