Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was named 2021 Best Fifa Men's Player of the Year, while Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo landed the special award.

Lewandowski, 33, claimed the top prize for the second consecutive year after scoring 69 goals.

He beat Paris St-Germain's Lionel Messi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to the award.

Ronaldo was recognised for becoming the all-time top international goalscorer.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the Best Fifa Women's Player of the Year.

Lewandowski broke the late Gerd Muller's record for scoring the most Bundesliga in a calendar year with 43 league goals.

