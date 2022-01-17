Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The Premier League has agreed to postpone 21 fixtures this season for pandemic-related reasons

The Premier League has recorded the lowest weekly number of new positive Covid-19 cases since 5 December.

In the seven days up to and including Sunday 16 January, there were 33 new positive cases among players and staff, from 13,625 tests.

It is the third successive week that the number of positive tests has fallen.

There were 94 new cases in the week up to 2 January and 72 in the week up to 9 January.

The Premier League said there were only three new positive cases between Friday 14 January and Sunday 16 January.

On Saturday, the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal, scheduled for Sunday, became the 21st top-flight game to be postponed this season.

The Premier League granted the Gunners' request to postpone the game because they did not have enough players.

Burnley have requested Tuesday's Premier League game at home against Watford be postponed because of a high number of injuries and Covid-19 cases in the squad.

The fixture was originally due to be played in December but was called off because of an outbreak at Watford.

The Clarets' game against Leicester on Saturday was also postponed.