Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership gets back into full swing this week, with five matches on Tuesday.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your club's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Rangers

Aberdeen have Scott Brown, Matty Kennedy and Dylan McGeouch back from illness and injury for the visit of cinch Premiership champions Rangers.

Marley Watkins faces several weeks out with a foot injury while long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine remain on the sidelines.

American midfielder Dante Polvara is not ready to feature following his January signing.

Rangers midfielders Steven Davis and Scott Arfield are both absent with injuries, while Joe Aribo is on international duty with Nigeria.

Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack and Filip Helander are closing in on a return to full fitness.

New signing James Sands could make his debut for the champions.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "Any time that Rangers come to Aberdeen it is a big game and it is one that we are looking forward to.

"Generally it gets a little bit frantic. You will see two teams that are desperate to win, two teams that are desperate not to lose. The mindset of both camps is to go in and win this game, which always makes for an attractive fixture. The atmosphere will be good, the occasion will be good.

"It is the first time back in the stadium for a long time and certainly in these numbers as well. I am hoping the game lives up to it and hoping that we come out on the right side."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "The break has been very beneficial.

"We had almost two weeks to prepare ourselves for the game tomorrow and the second half of the season, but we also had more times to prepare ourselves on the pitch."

Did you know? Aberdeen are winless in 10 league meetings with Rangers (D3 L7) since a 1-0 win at Ibrox in December 2018.

Dundee United v St Mirren

Dundee United have signed striker Tony Watt from Motherwell but defender Liam Smith is still struggling for fitness after a long-term knee injury.

New goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson will be available for a possible Tannadice debut.

St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy returns from a hamstring problem but defender Conor McCarthy is remains out with an ankle injury.

Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett: "We have managed to recharge the batteries, refresh our minds. We have a chance to reset and go again.

"We have a chance now to put that right and get back into that winning feeling. We showed that form at the start of the season and we need to get back to that. Dundee United needs to be in the top six.

"That's what everyone wants so it is important that we get a result in the next game and kick on from there."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "The break came at a great time for us. The Covid problems we had in the last two fixtures before the break were well-documented.

"We had one or two injury concerns as well so we have had the best part of two and a half, three weeks to get everyone right so in the main we are in good shape going into the second part of the season.

"The number of points we have accumulated hasn't been good enough for the quality we have in the group. We have drawn half our league games and if we could just turn three or four of them into victories it could put a whole different complexion on the league table."

Did you know? Dundee United have used more players than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership (31).

Hearts v St Johnstone

Robbie Neilson will continue to utilise John Souttar despite the Hearts defender signing a pre-contract agreement with Rangers to join the Ibrox club in the summer.

Striker Liam Boyce is back after recovering from a knock while midfielder Beni Baningime is missing with a knee injury.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson expects to have new signings Nadir Ciftci, Dan Cleary and Tony Gallacher available.

Craig Bryson could be out for up to eight weeks with an ankle problem that requires surgery while fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season.

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson: "No player is bigger than the club, no player will ever be bigger than the club.

"I understand the frustrations of fans, there is a disappointment there (about Souttar's decision) but at the end of the day it is about taking this club forward and trying to get European football which will take us to the next level again."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "For me, it is all about energy, performance levels and if I get that every week we will start picking up results.

"The league is still pretty tight at the bottom and we have to make sure we pick up points when we don't play well and when we do play well we have to make sure we pick up the three points.

"So that is the mentality we are going into the second half of the season with."

Did you know? St Johnstone are on a seven-game losing run in the league, their longest such streak in the top-flight since also losing seven in succession from December 2001 to February 2002.

Livingston v Dundee

Forwards Joel Nouble and Caleb Chukwuemeka could both make their Livingston debuts while on-loan Liverpool defender Morgan Boyes is also aiming for his introduction.

Tom Parkes (knee) remains out while Adam Lewis is close to a return following foot surgery.

Defender Ryan Sweeney misses out through injury for Dundee while Cillian Sheridan and Lee Ashcroft remain long-term absentees.

Shaun Byrne and Charlie Adam could return while Declan McDaid, Josh Mulligan and Finlay Robertson have all returned to the Tayside club following loan spells.

Canadian midfielder Jay Chapman is likely to have to wait for his debut amid work permit procedures.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "There is maybe going to be one or two leaving the building but that is going to be with them chapping my door as opposed to me pulling them in the office.

"There will be one or two looking for more game time. That might push me back into the market and I am actively pursuing another goalkeeper."

Dundee manager James McPake: "It's been a frustrating window for us so far and Covid plays a huge part in that, it's tough as clubs try and keep a hold of players. Everyone at the club is working tirelessly to get players in.

"We are looking to strengthen all over the pitch, any business isn't getting rushed, it's important we're getting the right level of player into the building."

Did you know? Dundee have lost 13 of their last 16 away games in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D1).

Ross County v Motherwell

Ross County's Jack Baldwin is suspended and fellow defender Alex Iacovitti is unlikely to be fit, but new loan arrivals Declan Drysdale and Kayne Ramsay could make their debuts.

New signings Liam Shaw and Ross Tierney could make their Motherwell debuts.

But the visitors will be without Premiership top goalscorer Tony Watt after selling the striker to Dundee United.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "Everyone is just desperate to get back into it again.

"We all want fans in stadiums. I'm delighted common sense has prevailed at government level. We want our fans here."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I'm quite happy with what we have got. We have competition in all positions. We haven't stopped looking, we are always looking. I know the window goes from there to there but in between there is a lot of work, a lot of analysis on players.

"We understand we can't be over-reliant on any individual so we have always got counter-targets for any issues or players leaving.

"We feel we constantly have to try to improve. Even though we are not looking for a position, if someone comes along who we feel can improve us, we look to do something."

Did you know? Ross County have conceded more headed goals than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership (11), while Motherwell have scored a higher proportion of their goals via headers than any other club (36% - 9/25).

