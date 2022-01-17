Last updated on .From the section Football

Jordon Ibe has scored 11 goals in 158 career league games

Former Liverpool and Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe has signed a three-and-a-half-year-deal with Turkish second division side Adanaspor.

The 26-year-old had been without a club since agreeing to have his Derby contract cancelled in July.

In January Ibe posted on social media, saying he was in a "dark place" and had been suffering from depression.

He had joined the Rams from Bournemouth in January last year but made just one substitute appearance in the Midlands.

In 2016, Bournemouth paid a then club record £15m to sign the former England Under-21 international from Liverpool.

Adanaspor sit eighth in the TFF First League, four points from the play-offs.