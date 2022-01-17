Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jay Donnelly celebrates his first goal with Rhys Marshall who provided the assist

Jay Donnelly scored twice as Glentoran came from behind to beat Cliftonville 2-1 and move into second in the table, three points behind leaders Linfield.

Jamie McDonagh curled the ball into the top corner in the fifth minute for a stunning opener in the fifth minute of a pulsating Premiership encounter.

Donnelly flicked the ball into the net from Rhys Marshall's cross to level on the stroke of half-time.

Donnelly then smashed home a header from Hrvoye Plum's corner after 49.

