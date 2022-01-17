Irish Premiership: Donnelly double gives Glentoran comeback win
Jay Donnelly scored twice as Glentoran came from behind to beat Cliftonville 2-1 and move into second in the table, three points behind leaders Linfield.
Jamie McDonagh curled the ball into the top corner in the fifth minute for a stunning opener in the fifth minute of a pulsating Premiership encounter.
Donnelly flicked the ball into the net from Rhys Marshall's cross to level on the stroke of half-time.
Donnelly then smashed home a header from Hrvoye Plum's corner after 49.
More to follow.