Wayne Rooney became England's record goalscorer when Switzerland last visited Wembley

England will host Switzerland in a friendly at Wembley on 26 March in what will be the Three Lions' first outing in 2022.

Gareth Southgate's side last played in November, thrashing San Marino 10-0 to secure World Cup qualification.

The Swiss have also qualified for Qatar, finishing top of their group ahead of European champions Italy.

England will play a second Wembley friendly against an as-yet unnamed opponent on 29 March.

The last time England welcomed Switzerland to Wembley was in a Euro 2016 qualifier in September 2015, with Wayne Rooney surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton as the Three Lions' record goalscorer after netting in the 2-0 win.

Switzerland, who are captained by Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, are ranked 13th in the world, nine places below England.

After the two March friendlies, England will play four Nations League games in June, with trips to Hungary and Germany followed by a repeat of the Euro 2020 final at home to Italy and the return game with the Hungarians.