Burnley's last game was a 2-1 defeat to Championship side Huddersfield in the FA Cup on 8 January

Burnley has requested Tuesday's Premier League game at home against Watford be postponed because of a high number of injuries and Covid-19 cases in the squad.

The fixture was originally due to be played in December but was called off because of an outbreak at Watford.

The Clarets' game against Leicester on Saturday was also postponed.

A Premier League statement said the latest request would be reviewed later on Monday.

League rules say a club must play a game if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available.

If the game is postponed, it will be the 22nd top-flight match this season to be rescheduled because of coronavirus.

As well as the original Watford fixture, Burnley had games against Aston Villa and Everton postponed in December because of Covid-19 cases among the opposing teams.

The Turf Moor club were without boss Sean Dyche and a number of first-team players because of the virus when they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Huddersfield Town earlier in January.

Confirming their submission of an application to postpone the Watford game, Burnley said in a statement: "The decision was reluctantly made to submit the application due to a high number of injuries and Covid-19 cases within the squad."