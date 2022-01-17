Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Josh Martin has played five League One games so far this season, with a total of 12 in all competitions for MK Dons

Doncaster Rovers have signed winger Josh Martin on loan from Premier League side Norwich City until the end of the season.

Martin, 20, was previously on a season-long loan at MK Dons, where he made 12 appearances before he was recalled.

Last season, Martin made nine league appearances for Norwich as they won the 2020-21 Championship title.

His most recent game for MK Dons came in their Papa John's Trophy defeat against Charlton on 4 January.

