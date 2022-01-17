Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Zain Westbrooke has made three league appearances for Bristol Rovers this season

Stevenage have signed midfielder Zain Westbrooke on loan from League Two rivals Bristol Rovers for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old has been reunited with Stevenage's former Rovers boss Paul Tisdale, having played under him at the West Country club.

He is Tisdale's seventh signing during this month's transfer window.

Stevenage have struggled this season and are just two places above the relegation zone.

Westbrooke, who began his career at Brentford, joined Rovers from Coventry in the summer of 2021.

