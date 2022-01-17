Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Alex Hunt made 17 appearances on loan with Grimsby Town in the National League earlier this season, scoring once

League Two strugglers Oldham Athletic have signed midfielder Alex Hunt on loan from Sheffield Wednesday for the rest of the season.

Hunt, 21, was recently given a new contract by League One club Wednesday.

He spent the first half of the season on loan with National League side Grimsby Town.

"I had a talk with the coaches here, and they have a lot of belief in my ability, so I feel like I'm going to fit in well," he told Oldham's website.

"I'm a player that likes to create opportunities, so I'll constantly be looking to get on the ball and help the team to play the best football possible."

