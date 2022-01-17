Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Scott Bain has stood in for Joe Hart at times this season

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hibernian Venue: Celtic Park Date: Monday, 17 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & iPlayer from 22:35

Goalkeeper Scott Bain has signed a contract extension with Celtic until the summer of 2024.

Bain, 30, has played four times this season, with Joe Hart first choice in Ange Postecoglou's side.

The former Hibernian keeper joined Celtic, initially on loan from Dundee, in 2018 and has made three Scotland appearances.

Celtic host Hibernian in their first Scottish Premiership match of 2022 on Monday evening.