Scott Bain: Celtic goalkeeper signs contract extension until 2024
Goalkeeper Scott Bain has signed a contract extension with Celtic until the summer of 2024.
Bain, 30, has played four times this season, with Joe Hart first choice in Ange Postecoglou's side.
The former Hibernian keeper joined Celtic, initially on loan from Dundee, in 2018 and has made three Scotland appearances.
Celtic host Hibernian in their first Scottish Premiership match of 2022 on Monday evening.