Last updated on .From the section Scottish

John Souttar could join Rangers from Hearts earlier than his pre-contract summer move, says Tynecastle manager Robbie Neilson but he revealed the Ibrox outfit are yet to make a bid for the Scotland defender. (Sun) external-link

Livingston forward Caleb Chukwuemeka says Rangers tried to sign him last summer. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen felt hard done by only taking a point against Rangers last time out and are determined to go one better at Pittodrie on Tuesday, says Dylan McGeouch. (Express) external-link

Aberdeen have pulled the plug on a pre-contract move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath with manager Stephen Glass saying he only wants players with a real hunger to come to Pittodrie. (Express) external-link

Celtic's win over Hibernian showed they can cope without striker Kyogo Furuhashi, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Sun) external-link

Kyogo faces another couple of weeks out injured and is a doubt for Rangers' visit on 2 February. (Record) external-link

Postecoglou is unsure whether Kyogo will be fit to face Rangers. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake is not panicking despite so far failing to land any January signings, having enquired about Hibernian pair Scott Allan and Christian Doidge. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

McPake is keen to keep Leigh Griffiths at Dens Park long term, with the on-loan striker having his contract at parent club Celtic cancelled. (Sun) external-link

But McPake says there are no guarantees Griffiths will remain at Dens Park for the rest of the season. (Express) external-link

McPake is aware Griffiths as other options as another striker Jason Cummings returns to Dundee's squad following a disciplinary breach. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Griffiths "is now looking for the next chapter of his career", says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. (Sky Sports via Record external-link )