Robbie Neilson says John Souttar is "big and old enough to make sure his head's right"

John Souttar "will be available for selection until things change", says Hearts manager Robbie Neilson.

The defender has signed a pre-contract with Rangers and could move this month for a fee but Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst expects a summer arrival.

Souttar, 25, and third-placed Hearts return to Scottish Premiership action at home to St Johnstone on Tuesday.

"The most important thing is the football club and Hearts and the team going forward," said Neilson.

"The objective is to get European football so we have to utilise the squad and play our best players and John is one of our best players so he will be available for selection until things change.

"This is a really important season for us. We're sitting in a great position. Yes, there will be negativity but at the end of the day, it's about the football club."

'He's reassured us that he'll give 100%'

After spending large parts of the past two seasons out injured, Souttar has been a mainstay in the Hearts team this year - scoring three goals in 22 games - and made a scoring return to the Scotland side against Denmark in November.

"I've spoken to John, he understands the situation," added Neilson. "He's big enough and old enough to make sure that his head's right. He's reassured us that he'll give 100% in training, which he has done. And 100% if selected."

Van Bronckhorst is pleased to have lined up "a very good defender", adding: "It is very important for us that we keep our Scottish identity.

"We have to wait on what will happen in this window, but as far as I know we welcome John in the summer."