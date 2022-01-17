The Aldershot Town manager gave a bizarre interview about hypothetical falling trees and Japanese talking dogs.

A commentator had to apologise to Manchester City fans after an unfortunate slip of the tongue, AFCON gave us the goalkeeping blunder of all blunders and the Aldershot Town manager went viral for a rant about talking dogs.

All of that and more is contained within this weekend's round-up of some of the best football tweets.

1. Scorched earth

The Rafael Benitez era at Everton is over. It ended the way it started - in controversy and acrimony.

Everton have lost nine of their last 12 Premier League games and the latest defeat - away to Norwich - finally sealed the manager's fate. Some Everton fans had unfurled a banner during the match, asking for him to be removed from his post and, not long afterwards, they got what they were asking for.

At least some people on Merseyside still love him. Benitez's sacking was announced during Liverpool's match against Brentford on Sunday and there were some clear signs that the news had filtered across to Liverpool's fans.

Meanwhile, for Everton, the managerial merry-go-round whirs into life again.

Benitez was sacked after less than seven months at Everton.

2. More questions than answers

A pre-match interview from Aldershot Town manager, Mark Molesley, went viral over the weekend and is being described as the 'greatest football interview ever'.

Watch to hear the gaffer discuss penguins, haircuts, bath-water, Japanese talking dogs and more.

3. Beglin for forgiveness

In an unfortunate slip of the tongue, commentator and former Liverpool and Leeds player Jim Beglin referred to Manchester City's stadium as the 'Emptyhad' on Saturday, during his co-commentary for City's fixture against Chelsea.

The phrase has often been used as a slur by rival fans, referring to attendances at the Etihad.

A 1-0 win against Chelsea places City 11 points ahead at the top of the Premier League.

4. Blondes don't always have more fun

Meanwhile, City defender Aymeric Laporte enjoyed a highlights package that had nothing to do with MOTD. The Spanish centre-back recently gave himself some blonde streaks but not everyone is a fan.

5. That's a keeper

It's only January and we think we may have already found the footballing howler of the year. In the African Cup of Nations, Sierra Leone snatched a dramatic late equaliser against Ivory Coast thanks to an absolutely remarkable blunder from goalkeeper Badra Sangare.

Ivory Coast's keeper may not ever sleep again after this.

The Elephants had been cruising their way to a 2-1 win until Badra fumbled a back-header and gifted an open goal opportunity to Sierra Leone's Alhadji Kamara in the 93rd minute.

Badra then had to be taken off the field injured (not least with a bruised ego). All substitutions had already been made, meaning we got to see an example of one our favourite footballing rarities - an outfield player in goal.

6. All roads roam to Leeds

On Sunday, as Leeds United beat West Ham 3-2 at the London Stadium, Jack Harrison became the first Leeds player to score a league hat-trick against West Ham since Russell Wainscoat in April 1927.

He has had an interesting football journey.

7. Is it 2014 again?

Aston Villa cam back from 2-0 down on Saturday to rescue a dramatic draw against Manchester United in the second half. Villa manager Steven Gerrard was able to call on an old friend to help, as Philippe Coutinho was introduced mid-way through the second half. Fate dictated that the former Liverpool player would score the equaliser on his debut against an old foe, sending the narrative generator into overdrive.

Young Brummie midfielder Jacob Ramsey also made quite an impact. The 20-year-old stood out in the game, with a goal and assist.

8. Ella Clasico

In another marker of how far women's football has grown across Europe, a Women's Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona has sold out in days.

9. Cultural exchange

We were interested to discover recently that the social admin at Borussia Dortmund obviously hails from somewhere in the North West of England.

10. Not everyone is a fan of postponements

Tottenham Hotspur released a statement over the weekend to say that they were 'extremely surprised' after their home game against Arsenal was postponed following an application by their great rivals.

Premier League rules say clubs can apply for postponements if Covid-19 is a factor in teams having fewer than 13 players and a goalkeeper available.

There is some consternation that the rule is being used to apply to other kinds of absences too, including suspensions or players being away on international duty.

Of course, not everyone thinks Arsenal have done anything wrong here.

11. Traore hands Wolves the win

Adama Traore sealed a 3-1 win for Wolves on Saturday with his first goal of the season and used the occasion to make a gesture of anti-racism.

12. Bringing new meaning to the phrase, 'hospital pass'

The CV of one 34-year-old striker in the NWSL puts us all to shame...

13. How's your touch?

And, finally, we're keen to know how well these may help with cushioning a ball that's been fizzed across the astro-turf on a wet Wednesday evening.