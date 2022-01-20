Unrealistic or a boost for all? Irish Premiership bosses have their say on increased spending

Lee Bonis won the County Antrim Shield on his Larne debut

The sale this month of 22-year-old striker Lee Bonis from Portadown to Larne has thrust the topic of inflated transfer fees to the forefront of the Irish League news agenda.

It has been reported that the sum paid to the Ports was in the region of £100,000, with Bonis winning the County Antrim Shield on his debut for his new club before making his first start in Saturday's defeat by Dungannon Swifts.

Coming five months after Glentoran reportedly broke the Irish League transfer record when they signed Shay McCartan from Ballymena United, it has sparked a debate about the impact of these higher fees on the league in general, and on clubs specifically.

High-profile commentators have cast doubt on the sustainable of such spending, while others have said it can only be a good thing for football in Northern Ireland.

Here, BBC Sport NI gets the views of six of the Irish Premiership's 12 managers on the issue.

'We would pay a six-figure fee for player'

David Healy's Linfield became a full-time club last summer

Linfield have won the Irish Premiership title for three seasons in a row and last summer joined Glentoran and Larne in becoming a full-time club. Manager David Healy says the Blues would be happy to pay a six-figure fee for a player and that it is a good thing for the league if more money is being circulated between clubs.

"In terms of six-figure fees, if clubs have the money and they feel that the player they want to go after is a viable target then why not pay it? Long term, I hope it is feasible. A lot of money has been invested into other clubs and people say Linfield are well looked after and whatever else, but we keep our own house in order.

"Would we pay that [a six-figure sum] for a player? If the player was available and we could pay it then of course, I think anyone would. So I don't think it would be bad for the league. If players are being transferred between clubs in the league then the money is going to circulate because if a club buys a player from a team in the bottom six then maybe they will buy a player from a club around mid-table, so the money is being circulated around which is good.

"We had the Covid situation last year where clubs were struggling to get revenue and to get people through the gate but the good thing is it looks as though all of the clubs are improving financially. I certainly wouldn't say it's bad for the league. There are good players in this league and good players coming through the ranks, so if it is £100,000 now who's to say that it's not £150,000 or £200,000 a few years down the line.

"Do you want to sell your best players to opposition teams that you are going to face? That's another question that clubs need to sort out but all in all I think it's a good thing for the league and the financial state that all the clubs are in at the minute."

'It leads to players being on unrealistic wages'

Gary Hamilton has been vocal about the current challenges faced by part-time Irish Premiership clubs

Glenavon, currently sitting eighth in the Irish Premiership table, have a pedigree of developing young players and selling them to clubs in England and Scotland. Manager Gary Hamilton appreciates there are benefits of increased spending in the league, but also raised a number of concerns about the impact it could have on part-time clubs like the Lurgan Blues.

"It obviously raises the profile of the league which is great. For lower clubs and clubs like ourselves, however, it raises the market in terms of wages. Players who are coming out of contract with bigger clubs are on unrealistic wages which we can't afford when we try to sign them. We have noticed it massively for the first time in this transfer window.

"The players are in a position where they are talking to us and are going to have to take a massive hit on what they are on which can be demoralising for them. That is what comes from the bar being raised by the bigger clubs.

"It might also harm younger players in terms of getting moves across the water. Most Irish League players are going to move to clubs in League Two or League One - maybe Championship at best - and if £100,000 is the fee that is being talked about over here then they are going to be asking for double or treble from clubs in England. That could maybe hamper our younger players getting to England.

"It's a 'catch 22' because we all want to see the profile of the league lifted. As a supporter of the league you want to see the quality improve but, on the flip side, when you are having to work in it and compete it makes the job of clubs like ours that much more difficult.

"You have to try your best to compete but realistically it is practically impossible when clubs can go out and spend the money they are spending. In years gone by we have produced good young players and got three, four or five seasons out of them before having to sell them, but nowadays the bigger clubs can come calling with the offer of full-time football and you will lose them a lot sooner."

'It's hard to compete but you just have to make it work'

Barry Gray's Warrenpoint are currently in a relegation fight

Barry Gray was the manager of Warrenpoint Town when they first got promoted to the Irish Premiership in 2013 and is currently in his second spell in charge of the club. Currently five points adrift at the bottom of the table, Gray has a pragmatic outlook on the increased transfer fees and spending in the league, saying it is basic supply and demand at play.

"I think it is driven from the pool of senior players that is available at this moment of time, particularly for strikers, which is probably as restrictive as I have ever seen it in my time in management. I can understand where the 'big ticket' prices have come from.

"Whether we like it or not, it is the law of supply and demand just as when you want to buy a house. Players have the premium and they know that. If you are selling it is brilliant but if you are buying then not so much.

"The impact for us or any team in the bottom half of the table is that it is very hard to compete to keep players on board because you have got the full-time game at the top end of the table challenging any young talented players who obviously want to give full-time a go as best they can.

"I think in the short-term it is going to separate the richer boys from the not-so-rich but over the course of time I imagine it will pan itself out a bit just like everything else in life. You just have to make it work and that is what clubs are going to have to do. Other teams pushing the boundaries will help drag everyone else with them.

"That will include inflated markets and higher prices for everything, it is only to be expected when everyone is trying to raise the bar. Some people are worried about money ruining football, but money has been in our game for decades. Yes, the levels have got bigger, but that is no different to anything else in the world."

'If the money goes around the league then why not?'

Mick McDermott has won the Irish Cup since taking over as Glentoran manager in March 2019

Mick McDermott is a director and manager at Glentoran, having arrived at the Oval almost three years ago when businessman Ali Pour made a £1m investment in the east Belfast club which heralded a new full-time operation and radically boosted the club's spending power. The purchase of McCartan last summer raised a lot of eyebrows and McDermott believes the increased spending will "go around" the league and benefit everyone.

"There's £200,000 [from the Shay McCartan and Lee Bonis deals] that has been put back into the league. So now Portadown can invest that money and they will maybe buy a player from another club. So the money goes around and, as long as the money goes around and stays in our league, then why not?

"If some of us can afford to spend it then I don't think we should be restricted from doing that. If Larne went and spent £100,000 to buy a League Two or a League One player then that is different because the money is leaving our league - and that could happen, it is not to say that won't happen.

"But the money has gone around. Ballymena did business with us and they have now signed well when you see some of the players they have picked up since that time and I am sure Portadown will do the same.

"So, I don't necessarily think that it's a bad thing as long as each club understands their fiscal responsibilities. And if you stay within your fiscal responsibilities and you know what your budget is then things should be fine."

'I have no issues with it, I just hope it's sustainable'

Former Linfield winger Stuart King managed Banbridge Town before taking over at Carrick Rangers

Stuart King is in his debut season as a top-flight manager, having taken over last summer at Carrick Rangers, who made a strong start to the season and currently sit ninth. King says all managers will spend as much money as they can on players and has welcomed the increased expenditure - as long as clubs are acting within their financial means.

"I have no issues with it - if clubs want to pay £100,000 or upwards for a player then that is up to them. If they can afford it, fair play. If they are going beyond their means then they shouldn't - but that is not my call, my job is to look after my club. I'd love to say we could do it.

"I think the exposure and profile that the league is getting is brilliant, and that does lead to more money and sponsorship opportunities. I just don't want us to go down the road of the way the League of Ireland was about five years ago when a few clubs spent too much money and then were not able to pay wages. It was sad to see the demise of those clubs.

"I am all for full-time football and all the improvements that have happened in our league, and am buzzing to be in the middle of it all. I just hope that it is sustainable, and that is doesn't get too good too quickly. All clubs can make their own decisions.

"If I wanted to do something at my club that my board, who are very supportive, didn't think was right they would tell me. Like every manager, I want to bring the best players into our club that I can and if I could do it [spend £100,000 on players] I would. I don't know any managers who wouldn't feel like that.

"I have a budget at the start of the year and I have to work within that. I can ask for more and the board can decide whether I can get that or not. There are managers who can spend that amount of money so fair play to them. Some clubs might moan about it but I see it as a challenge. Some people will have to be more realistic of where they are."

'It's a challenge - you either put up or shut up'

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey is a fromer Linfield captain and manager

David Jeffrey is one of the most successful managers in Irish League history, having won 30 trophies while boss of Linfield before taking over at Ballymena United six years ago and adding a League Cup. He has spoken publicly in the past about welcoming the challenge faced by part-time clubs against full-time players, and echoed those sentiments once more.

"People have known for a long time that I am unapologetic in championing the Irish League. For me, our domestic league is absolutely fabulous. I remember the tough and difficult times away back long ago when I was playing and the difficulties that clubs got into.

"All of this is very positive, the investments that have been made and the improvements that are around. Yes, there are things that we are going to find a challenge but certainly for us at Ballymena you have never heard us on any occasion ever referring to 'it was difficult because this team was full team' or whatever else.

"You simply say 'right, great, fantastic, a challenge - now let's see how we get on with things'. You either put up or shut up. For me, if you look at the game as a whole it is getting better in terms of quality, attendances are bigger, significantly we have more young men now going across the water and to help us internationally.

"For me it is only about being positive. People with a decent memory will realise there was a time when we didn't have a lot of money in the game and we didn't get support from Government. We are still waiting on that and I know Gerard Lawlor is doing a good job in chasing those monies down which we should have had down some time ago. So for me all this is positive."