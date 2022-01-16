Last updated on .From the section Reading

Rafael Cabral made just seven appearances for Reading this season

Reading have agreed to the early termination of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral's contract by mutual consent.

Rafael, 31, has returned to his native Brazil having made 98 appearances since joining from Sampdoria in August 2019.

He last featured for Reading in their FA Cup third-round defeat by non-league Kidderminster Harriers on 8 January.

Despite being first-choice goalkeeper in the past two seasons at the club, he has lost his place to Luke Southwood for the majority of this campaign.

Rafael was voted player of the season in 2019-20 and kept 17 clean sheets last season.