Tony Watt: Dundee United move close as Motherwell agree fee
Last updated on .From the section Motherwell
Tony Watt is expected to join Dundee United from Motherwell on Monday after a fee was agreed between the clubs.
Striker Watt, 28, had agreed a pre-contract summer move to United.
The Tangerines were hopeful of expediting the move after selling Kerr Smith to Aston Villa.
"We have agreed a fee this morning with Dundee United for Tony so at some point today Tony will be a Dundee United player," said Motherwell manager Graham Alexander.