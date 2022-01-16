Tony Watt scored against Dundee United in Motherwell

Tony Watt is expected to join Dundee United from Motherwell on Monday after a fee was agreed between the clubs.

Striker Watt, 28, had agreed a pre-contract summer move to United.

The Tangerines were hopeful of expediting the move after selling Kerr Smith to Aston Villa.

"We have agreed a fee this morning with Dundee United for Tony so at some point today Tony will be a Dundee United player," said Motherwell manager Graham Alexander.

"We knew of the potential situation in the summer, the way it was going, and we decided on a course of action which we would be content with."

Watt is the Scottish Premiership's top scorer with nine and he has 10 goals overall this season but Alexander is "not looking for a direct replacement for Tony".

"We feel we have the players already here at the club to keep the results going," said the manager before Tuesday's league game with Ross County.

"We feel we have some real good options in those forward areas and we feel how we play we will continue to score goals and win games, and each individual adds into that.

"I'm quite happy with what we have got. We have competition in all positions. We haven't stopped looking, we are always looking.

"Even though we are not looking for a position, if someone comes along who we feel can improve us, we look to do something."