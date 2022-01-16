Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Argyle's performance was a far cry from the FA Cup third round win at Birmingham City last week

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says he still hopes to add to his squad after their "worst performance of the season".

Argyle were beaten 4-2 at Sheffield Wednesday - the most goals they have conceded in the league this season.

The loss was Argyle's first in four games in all competitions and they still occupy the final play-off spot.

"Our two goals have probably glossed over what was such a bad performance," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"It didn't look anything like our team, the lads have been excellent, certainly since I took over the job, and even before that.

"That's the worst performance of the season and I hope it'll be a one-off."

Argyle brought in Huddersfield Town defender Romoney Critchlow on loan last week having also signed former West Ham youngster Alfie Lewis on a permanent deal earlier this month.

But Schumacher says he wants to improve his squad further and is open to loans and permanent deals.

"I'm still hopeful of doing some more business," said the Argyle boss, whose side face European champions Chelsea in the FA Cup next month.

"Romoney will be a good addition to the squad and Alfie when he gets up to full speed will be a good player for us.

"We're going to need a few more bodies because we've got a lot of games to go and we're looking forward to putting this one right next week."

Argyle host 18th-placed Lincoln City on Saturday, 22 January.