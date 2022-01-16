Last updated on .From the section Football

Sol Solomon has scored 27 goals for Jersey Bulls this season

Jersey Bulls moved up to second place in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South after a 6-0 win over AFC Croydon Athletic at Springfield.

Luke Campbell's fourth-minute penalty was added to by two Sol Solomon goals as the hosts led 3-0 at half-time.

Campbell scored a second penalty 10 minutes after the break before Solomon got his hat-trick and Adam Trotter scored in stoppage time.

Jersey are 10 points off leaders Walton and Hersham with four games in hand.

"The game wasn't most enjoyable in the second half but it's the first game in a month, the first since the Christmas break and good to get six goals," Bulls manager Gary Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"The game was probably a little bit comfortable and we dropped our levels a little bit and it became a bit disjointed.

"But we gave all the substitutes a game today, everyone's had good minutes so it's not a bad thing."