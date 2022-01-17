Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Watt
Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi will not be involved in Japan's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against China and Saudi Arabia amid fears the striker could be out injured longer than first thought. (Express)
Kyogo looks likely to be missing for Celtic's meeting with Rangers next month. (Sun)
Celtic feared on-loan Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths would be a distraction if he returned to the club, with the board having agreed a financial deal to cancel the remaining few months of his contract. (Sun)
Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has retired from international duty with Canada. (Scotsman - subscription required)
St Johnstone have had bids for Partick Thistle's Zak Rudden and Inverness CT's Robbie Deas rejected. (Courier - subscription required)
Saints manager Callum Davidson says "a lot of clubs have been interested in" McDiarmid Park goalkeeper Zander Clark and added it was "not just Aberdeen". (Herald - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Aberdeen are linked with Gillingham defender Jack Tucker. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
But Aberdeen have withdrawn their interest in signing St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath. (Scotsman - subscription required)
St Mirren may move for Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan if McGrath leaves Paisley leaves this month. (Record)
Hibs are open to offers for Allan but striker Christian Doidge, who has also been linked with Dundee, will not be leaving Easter Road this window. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Motherwell striker Tony Watt's expedited move to Dundee United could be sealed before both clubs return to Scottish Premiership action on Tuesday, with the striker having already agreed a pre-contract summer move to Tannadice. (Record)
Dundee United hope to get fit-again midfield trialist Kevin McDonald back to his best but the club are unlikely to bring striker Lawrence Shankland back to Tannadice. (Express)
Trevor Steven says his former Rangers team-mate Duncan Ferguson is the ideal candidate to replace Rafa Benitez as Everton manager. (Express)