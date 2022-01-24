Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
GuineaGuinea0GambiaGambia1

Afcon 2021: Guinea v The Gambia

Line-ups

Guinea

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Keita
  • 5Sow
  • 13Camara
  • 4Conté
  • 6Diawara
  • 7Cissé
  • 23Camara
  • 14Kourouma Kourouma
  • 20Konaté
  • 11Bayo
  • 9Kanté

Substitutes

  • 2Sylla
  • 10Guilavogui
  • 12Conté
  • 15Dyrestam
  • 16Camara
  • 19Kané
  • 21Kaba
  • 22Koné
  • 24Konaté
  • 25Diallo
  • 26Camara
  • 27Siby

Gambia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 18Gayé
  • 4Ngum
  • 12Gomez
  • 5Colley
  • 13Jagne
  • 2BobbBooked at 27mins
  • 6Marreh
  • 3JallowSubstituted forColleyat 63'minutes
  • 8Darboe
  • 11Barrow
  • 10Barrow

Substitutes

  • 1Jobe
  • 7Jallow
  • 9Ceesay
  • 15Sohna
  • 16Jallow-Mbye
  • 17Jobe
  • 19Colley
  • 21Janko
  • 23Badamosi
  • 24Darboe
  • 26Touray
  • 27Njie
Referee:
Amin Mohamed Omar

Match Stats

Home TeamGuineaAway TeamGambia
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Guinea 0, Gambia 1. Musa Barrow (Gambia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yusupha Bobb.

  2. Post update

    Ebrima Darboe (Gambia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Diawara (Guinea).

  4. Post update

    Dawda Ngum (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Aguibou Camara (Guinea).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Gambia) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Modou Barrow (Gambia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Saïdou Sow (Guinea).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Gambia. Ebrima Colley replaces Ablie Jallow because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ablie Jallow (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ebrima Darboe.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Gambia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ablie Jallow.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. José Kanté (Guinea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pa Konaté with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Modou Barrow (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Saïdou Sow (Guinea).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Modou Barrow (Gambia).

  16. Post update

    Saïdou Sow (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Omar Colley (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by José Kanté (Guinea).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Musa Barrow (Gambia).

  20. Post update

    Saïdou Sow (Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match report to follow.

