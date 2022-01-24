Goal! Guinea 0, Gambia 1. Musa Barrow (Gambia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yusupha Bobb.
Line-ups
Guinea
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Keita
- 5Sow
- 13Camara
- 4Conté
- 6Diawara
- 7Cissé
- 23Camara
- 14Kourouma Kourouma
- 20Konaté
- 11Bayo
- 9Kanté
Substitutes
- 2Sylla
- 10Guilavogui
- 12Conté
- 15Dyrestam
- 16Camara
- 19Kané
- 21Kaba
- 22Koné
- 24Konaté
- 25Diallo
- 26Camara
- 27Siby
Gambia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 18Gayé
- 4Ngum
- 12Gomez
- 5Colley
- 13Jagne
- 2BobbBooked at 27mins
- 6Marreh
- 3JallowSubstituted forColleyat 63'minutes
- 8Darboe
- 11Barrow
- 10Barrow
Substitutes
- 1Jobe
- 7Jallow
- 9Ceesay
- 15Sohna
- 16Jallow-Mbye
- 17Jobe
- 19Colley
- 21Janko
- 23Badamosi
- 24Darboe
- 26Touray
- 27Njie
- Referee:
- Amin Mohamed Omar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Ebrima Darboe (Gambia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amadou Diawara (Guinea).
Dawda Ngum (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aguibou Camara (Guinea).
Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Gambia) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Modou Barrow (Gambia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Saïdou Sow (Guinea).
Substitution, Gambia. Ebrima Colley replaces Ablie Jallow because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Ablie Jallow (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ebrima Darboe.
Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Gambia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ablie Jallow.
Attempt missed. José Kanté (Guinea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pa Konaté with a cross.
Modou Barrow (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saïdou Sow (Guinea).
Foul by Modou Barrow (Gambia).
Saïdou Sow (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Omar Colley (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Kanté (Guinea).
Foul by Musa Barrow (Gambia).
Saïdou Sow (Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
