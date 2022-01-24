GuineaGuinea16:00GambiaGambia
Line-ups
Guinea
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Keita
- 5Sow
- 13Camara
- 4Conté
- 6Diawara
- 7Cissé
- 23Camara
- 14Kourouma Kourouma
- 20Konaté
- 9Kanté
- 11Bayo
Substitutes
- 2Sylla
- 10Guilavogui
- 12Conté
- 15Dyrestam
- 16Camara
- 19Kané
- 21Kaba
- 22Koné
- 24Konaté
- 25Diallo
- 26Camara
- 27Siby
Gambia
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Gayé
- 21Janko
- 12Gomez
- 5Colley
- 26Touray
- 8Darboe
- 6Marreh
- 2Bobb
- 11Barrow
- 3Jallow
- 10Barrow
Substitutes
- 1Jobe
- 4Ngum
- 7Jallow
- 9Ceesay
- 13Jagne
- 15Sohna
- 16Jallow-Mbye
- 17Jobe
- 19Colley
- 23Badamosi
- 24Darboe
- 27Njie
- Referee:
- Amin Mohamed Omar
Match report to follow.