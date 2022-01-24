Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
CameroonCameroon2ComorosComoros1

Afcon 2021: Hosts Cameroon see off 10-man Comoros with outfield player in goal

Last updated on .From the section African

Cameroon celebrate Karl Toko Ekambi's opening strike
Karl Toko Ekambi scored Cameroon's opener in the 29th minute, with their first effort on target

Cameroon narrowly beat 10-man Comoros in the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations, despite playing against a side with an outfield player in goal.

Goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar gave the Indomitable Lions a 2-1 win after Nadjim Abdou's early red.

But Comoros will take the headlines after giving the hosts a massive scare.

Youssouf M'Changama scored a stunning free-kick and Chaker Alhadhur, normally a left-back, produced a brilliant performance as stand-in goalkeeper.

Cameroon progress to face The Gambia in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Cameroon handed early advantage

Debutants Comoros, ranked 132nd in the world, went into the game without a recognised keeper after Salim Ben Boina was ruled out through injury and Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseini tested positive for Covid-19.

The Indian Ocean islanders hoped Ahamada might return after a negative test on the morning of the game, but organisers Confederation of African Football (Caf) said the 30-year-old had not fulfilled its protocols.

Facing the biggest game in their footballing history, the Coelacanthes' hopes of causing a huge upset were dealt a seemingly disastrous blow when captain Abdou was sent off in the seventh minute after catching Moumi Ngamaleu on the ankle with his studs.

It was a tackle which seemed clumsy rather than malicious but the potential danger to Ngamaleu was there and after a video assistant referee review, Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa sent off former Millwall man Abdou.

With coach Amir Abdou absent too because of coronavirus, Comoros were already at a substantial disadvantage with Alhadhur in goal and, after the dismissal, a raucous Olembe Stadium in Yaounde fully expected Cameroon to go on and score a hatful.

But Toni Conceicao's side were simply never able to impose themselves in the face of a tremendous Comoran display, and it was nearly 25 minutes later that Cameroon finally used their numerical advantage to good effect when Toko Ekambi fired home the opener after an unselfish ball from Aboubakar.

Home captain Aboubakar seemed to have made the game safe for the hosts with 20 minutes to go, when he ran onto a brilliant pass from midfield and placed the ball past Alhadhur for his sixth goal of the tournament.

Unlikely keeper Alhadhur impresses

Stand-in keeper Alhadhur, who plays in the French second tier for Ajaccio, had an evening to remember and did not seem out of place in goal, at one point charging out to the edge of his area to head clear.

Early in the second half he made a strong save from Aboubakar's header and then a quickfire double stop to keep out Aboubakar's low shot and Ngamaleu's follow-up.

His efforts brought broad smiles to the faces of his team-mates and he was congratulated at full-time by his opposite number Andre Onana.

Onana himself had much more to do than he should have, given the 82-place difference between the sides in the rankings and Abdou's sending-off.

He made a number of important stops to maintain his side's lead but there was nothing whatsoever he could do about M'Changama's wonder strike, which will be a contender for goal of the tournament.

Comoros won a free-kick from more than 35 yards out with nine minutes to go and M'Changama - who had a spell with Oldham Athletic in 2012 - stepped up and struck a beautiful finish into the top left-hand corner. It was no more than the islanders deserved for their committed and brave display.

Line-ups

Cameroon

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Onana
  • 19Fai
  • 21Castelletto
  • 5Ngadeu
  • 25Tolo
  • 3Moumi NgamaleuSubstituted forBassogogat 63'minutes
  • 18HonglaBooked at 80mins
  • 8Zambo AnguissaBooked at 33minsSubstituted forOnanaat 84'minutes
  • 12Toko EkambiSubstituted forLéa Silikiat 77'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forN'Jieat 63'minutes
  • 10AboubakarSubstituted forBahokenat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ebosse
  • 4Moukoudi
  • 6Oyongo
  • 7N'Jie
  • 9Bahoken
  • 11Bassogog
  • 14Oum Gouet
  • 15Kunde
  • 16Epassy
  • 23Omossola
  • 26Onana
  • 27Léa Siliki

Comoros

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 3Alhadhur
  • 19YoussoufSubstituted forYoussoufat 89'minutes
  • 4Zahary
  • 6AbdouBooked at 7mins
  • 22BakariSubstituted forM'Madiat 88'minutes
  • 8BachirouBooked at 82minsSubstituted forMoussaat 88'minutes
  • 13Abdullah
  • 15YoussoufSubstituted forMattoirat 75'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 10M'Changama
  • 20MogniSubstituted forAli Mohamedat 52'minutes
  • 21Ben Nabouhane

Substitutes

  • 5Ali Mohamed
  • 14M'Madi
  • 17Youssouf
  • 24Mattoir
  • 25Moussa
  • 26Mohamed
  • 27Ahamada
Referee:
Bamlak Tessema Weyesa

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamComoros
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home19
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cameroon 2, Comoros 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cameroon 2, Comoros 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martin Hongla (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Léa Siliki.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Chaker Alhadhur.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martin Hongla (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jean Onana.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Comoros. Ibroihim Youssouf replaces Mohamed Youssouf.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Comoros. Djoumoi Moussa replaces Fouad Bachirou.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Comoros. Ali M'Madi replaces Saïd Bakari.

  9. Booking

    Faïz Mattoir (Comoros) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Collins Fai (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Faïz Mattoir (Comoros).

  12. Post update

    Martin Hongla (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Abdallah Ali Mohamed (Comoros).

  14. Post update

    Foul by James Léa Siliki (Cameroon).

  15. Post update

    Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Cameroon. Jean Onana replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

  17. Booking

    Fouad Bachirou (Comoros) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Cameroon 2, Comoros 1. Youssouf M'Changama (Comoros) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  19. Booking

    Martin Hongla (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Martin Hongla (Cameroon).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

