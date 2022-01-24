Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
CameroonCameroon1ComorosComoros0

Afcon 2021: Cameroon v Comoros

Line-ups

Cameroon

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Onana
  • 19Fai
  • 21Castelletto
  • 5Ngadeu
  • 25Tolo
  • 3Moumi Ngamaleu
  • 18Hongla
  • 8Zambo AnguissaBooked at 33mins
  • 12Toko Ekambi
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 10Aboubakar

Substitutes

  • 2Ebosse
  • 4Moukoudi
  • 6Oyongo
  • 7N'Jie
  • 9Bahoken
  • 11Bassogog
  • 14Oum Gouet
  • 15Kunde
  • 16Epassy
  • 23Omossola
  • 26Onana
  • 27Léa Siliki

Comoros

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 3Alhadhur
  • 19Youssouf
  • 4Zahary
  • 6AbdouBooked at 7mins
  • 22Bakari
  • 8Bachirou
  • 13Abdullah
  • 15Youssouf
  • 10M'Changama
  • 20Mogni
  • 21Ben Nabouhane

Substitutes

  • 5Ali Mohamed
  • 14M'Madi
  • 17Youssouf
  • 24Mattoir
  • 25Moussa
  • 26Mohamed
  • 27Ahamada
Referee:
Bamlak Tessema Weyesa

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamComoros
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Younn Zahary.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Martin Hongla (Cameroon).

  3. Post update

    Fouad Bachirou (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Rafidine Abdullah.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Booking

    André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon).

  8. Post update

    Mohamed Youssouf (Comoros) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Youssouf (Comoros) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saïd Bakari.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Cameroon 1, Comoros 0. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon).

  13. Post update

    Rafidine Abdullah (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Rafidine Abdullah (Comoros).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon).

  17. Post update

    Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Hongla with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  20. Post update

    Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

