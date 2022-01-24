Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Younn Zahary.
Line-ups
Cameroon
Formation 4-4-2
- 24Onana
- 19Fai
- 21Castelletto
- 5Ngadeu
- 25Tolo
- 3Moumi Ngamaleu
- 18Hongla
- 8Zambo AnguissaBooked at 33mins
- 12Toko Ekambi
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 10Aboubakar
Substitutes
- 2Ebosse
- 4Moukoudi
- 6Oyongo
- 7N'Jie
- 9Bahoken
- 11Bassogog
- 14Oum Gouet
- 15Kunde
- 16Epassy
- 23Omossola
- 26Onana
- 27Léa Siliki
Comoros
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 3Alhadhur
- 19Youssouf
- 4Zahary
- 6AbdouBooked at 7mins
- 22Bakari
- 8Bachirou
- 13Abdullah
- 15Youssouf
- 10M'Changama
- 20Mogni
- 21Ben Nabouhane
Substitutes
- 5Ali Mohamed
- 14M'Madi
- 17Youssouf
- 24Mattoir
- 25Moussa
- 26Mohamed
- 27Ahamada
- Referee:
- Bamlak Tessema Weyesa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Martin Hongla (Cameroon).
Fouad Bachirou (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Rafidine Abdullah.
Attempt blocked. El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (Comoros) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon).
Mohamed Youssouf (Comoros) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Youssouf (Comoros) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saïd Bakari.
Goal!
Goal! Cameroon 1, Comoros 0. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.
Foul by Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon).
Rafidine Abdullah (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rafidine Abdullah (Comoros).
Foul by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon).
Ahmed Mogni (Comoros) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Hongla with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
