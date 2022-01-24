Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers1MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0

Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Middlesbrough: Sam Gallagher strike sees hosts move up to second

By Alex WinterBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments38

Sam Gallagher scores for Blackburn
Blackburn's Sam Gallagher stepped up to the goalscoring plate in the absence of Rovers' top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz, who is on international duty with Chile

Sam Gallagher scored a second-half winner to send Blackburn Rovers second in the Championship as they edged past Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old took advantage of Paddy McNair's error to swivel and score his sixth goal of the season with a low shot to separate the sides.

Until that point, Boro were much the better side in the second half but a lengthy delay for a fan taken ill halted their momentum, and moments after the restart, Gallagher struck.

Matt Crooks had a golden chance to equalise towards the end of 12 minutes of stoppage time but headed a free-kick from the right over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Midfielder Crooks should also have scored with an earlier header from eight yards out, only for Lewis Travis to head off the line, and his Boro team-mate Aaron Connolly saw a right-footed shot deflected just wide after a slick move down the right.

It was just a second defeat for Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough manager since his appointment in November, as his side missed the chance to climb into the play-off places.

They also missed opportunities to clear their lines before conceding what proved to be the winning goal.

There was no obvious danger as a ball was played back towards the top of the Boro penalty area but McNair aimed a wild hack at it, made no significant contact, and it fell for former Southampton striker Gallagher to shoot across goalkeeper Joe Lumley into his right corner.

The visitors pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages of what proved to be an hour-long second period, but on-loan Brighton forward Connolly fired over from a tight angle before Crooks somehow missed the best chance of the night.

The extensive stoppage time was caused by an eight-minute period of treatment for a Blackburn supporter near the dugouts, midway through the second half, with the individual conscious as medical staff led them away on a stretcher.

Blackburn v Middlesbrough
Both sets of players took on liquids and tried to stay warm during an unexpected delay after half-time

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16WhartonBooked at 90mins
  • 2NyambeBooked at 37mins
  • 27TravisBooked at 50mins
  • 4Johnson
  • 20EdunBooked at 90mins
  • 21BuckleySubstituted forZeefuikat 89'minutes
  • 7KhadraSubstituted forButterworthat 77'minutes
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 5Ayala
  • 6Davenport
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 13Pears
  • 14Butterworth
  • 35Garrett
  • 42Zeefuik

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 2DijksteelSubstituted forWatmoreat 89'minutes
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNairBooked at 90mins
  • 35JonesBooked at 90mins
  • 25CrooksBooked at 15mins
  • 16HowsonSubstituted forBalogunat 80'minutes
  • 7TavernierBooked at 29mins
  • 3TaylorBooked at 4minsSubstituted forCoburnat 90+12'minutes
  • 11Sporar
  • 26ConnollyBooked at 26mins

Substitutes

  • 10Payero
  • 14Peltier
  • 18Watmore
  • 22Bamba
  • 28Daniels
  • 37Coburn
  • 47Balogun
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
14,670

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Middlesbrough 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Middlesbrough 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Dael Fry.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Deyovaisio Zeefuik (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Josh Coburn replaces Neil Taylor.

  7. Booking

    Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers).

  10. Booking

    Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough).

  12. Post update

    Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Matt Crooks.

  14. Post update

    Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Butterworth (Blackburn Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).

  18. Booking

    Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).

  20. Post update

    Deyovaisio Zeefuik (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  Comment posted by maxtheschnauzer, today at 22:30

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by paul Mackay, today at 22:27

    Credit to Blackburn how they have turned their season around after that 0-7 defeat to Fulham. The Championship is a great league to be playing in.
    'Forest fan'

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 22:24

    Bert at the Dog and Duck mentioned 7,000 Boro Fans

    • Reply posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 22:29

      Humpty Dumpty replied:
      Thought as much myself down voter.

      Well done BRFC..:::

  • Comment posted by Andrew D, today at 22:21

    I Suppose Gibson will sue Derby over the result…

    • Reply posted by devilsbridge, today at 22:28

      devilsbridge replied:
      Why, have they been ‘doing a Derby’ again?

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 22:21

    Like watching paint dry

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 22:20

    It was a great battle between two evenly matched teams. Shame I picked the wrong team as a baby.

  Comment posted by ivor hardy, today at 22:16

    We're just double checking this comment...

  • Comment posted by RaggedTrouseredPhil, today at 22:15

    Well done Rovers. WAFC in peace, I hope you get promoted this season, Mowbray is obviously a good manager on the football side of things and has got you men buzzing at the moment.

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 22:14

    Congrats rovers really hope you get automatic promotion over Bournemouth as its would be nice to a see a team without the parachute payments to go up

  • Comment posted by TomB, today at 22:14

    Incredible result and performance from Rovers.

    No Pickering at LB against Boro's biggest threat Jones, our best Midfielder this Season Joe Rothwell missing and Ben Brereton Diaz with 20 League Goals this Season on a Plane to Chile.

    Also facing a bang in-form Middlesbrough and we find a way to stop their momentum and grind out the result.

  • Comment posted by bigbadwolf2018, today at 22:13

    A good game. Well done Blackburn but I was impressed by Boro and think they will find themselves going up playing like that. Let’s hope you both go up at the expense of those to-to Baggies who offer nothing to the Prem.

    • Reply posted by bigbadwolf2018, today at 22:16

      bigbadwolf2018 replied:
      Meant yo-yo Boiler towel ball baggies

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 22:12

    Need Blackburn back in the Prem. Proper club from the glory days of the prem. Get Blackburn, Boro and Fulham up and nonsense like Burnley, Watford and Norwich down

  • Comment posted by devilsbridge, today at 22:11

    If the efl had a backbone, Sir Steve wouldn’t need his white charger. Strength and justice. UTB

  • Comment posted by stefjamz, today at 22:11

    That was dire, why do sky keep choosing BRFC v Boro. Every year its the same rubbish served up from both teams. happy to take the 3 points but I wish Sky would find another team to show, we are always poor in front of the cameras. Entertaining it wasn't. Good defensive display & a good goal on a freezing cold Ewood night. We need to start playing better though, but what a great position we are in.

  • Comment posted by Rose Berry, today at 22:11

    Perennial problem for Boro - just don't score enough. But how was that not a penalty?

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 22:10

    Rovers on the rise

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 22:27

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Rovers Return?

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 22:10

    A proper hard fought win from Rovers, not their best but grinding out wins against the teams around them is something they have previously struggled with. A happy Rovers fan tonight

  • Comment posted by two-jacks, today at 22:10

    Massive three points with a good gew regular players missing.
    I'd still be happy with a play off place but you just never know.

    • Reply posted by ivor hardy, today at 22:12

      ivor hardy replied:
      Gew.....

  • Comment posted by Pres, today at 22:10

    True grit and determination with key players out. Ref was poor we need var in the championship well done blackburn mowbray doing a awesome job

  • Comment posted by Invisible Sun, today at 22:09

    Play It Again Sam!

    You can keep the ball, we'll score the winning goal!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham27176473254857
2Blackburn28157645301552
3Bournemouth27147643241949
4QPR2614574031947
5West Brom27129634201445
6Huddersfield2812883733444
7Middlesbrough2712693126542
8Nottm Forest2711793529640
9Stoke26115103228438
10Coventry2510783430437
11Sheff Utd2510693332136
12Blackpool27106112832-436
13Luton259883631535
14Millwall268992729-233
15Preston268992933-433
16Bristol City2796123547-1233
17Swansea248792832-431
18Birmingham2787122840-1231
19Hull2785142331-829
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2784153351-1822
22Peterborough2554162151-3019
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2528151738-2114
View full Championship table

