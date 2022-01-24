Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Middlesbrough 0.
Sam Gallagher scored a second-half winner to send Blackburn Rovers second in the Championship as they edged past Middlesbrough.
The 26-year-old took advantage of Paddy McNair's error to swivel and score his sixth goal of the season with a low shot to separate the sides.
Until that point, Boro were much the better side in the second half but a lengthy delay for a fan taken ill halted their momentum, and moments after the restart, Gallagher struck.
Matt Crooks had a golden chance to equalise towards the end of 12 minutes of stoppage time but headed a free-kick from the right over the bar from inside the six-yard box.
Midfielder Crooks should also have scored with an earlier header from eight yards out, only for Lewis Travis to head off the line, and his Boro team-mate Aaron Connolly saw a right-footed shot deflected just wide after a slick move down the right.
It was just a second defeat for Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough manager since his appointment in November, as his side missed the chance to climb into the play-off places.
They also missed opportunities to clear their lines before conceding what proved to be the winning goal.
There was no obvious danger as a ball was played back towards the top of the Boro penalty area but McNair aimed a wild hack at it, made no significant contact, and it fell for former Southampton striker Gallagher to shoot across goalkeeper Joe Lumley into his right corner.
The visitors pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages of what proved to be an hour-long second period, but on-loan Brighton forward Connolly fired over from a tight angle before Crooks somehow missed the best chance of the night.
The extensive stoppage time was caused by an eight-minute period of treatment for a Blackburn supporter near the dugouts, midway through the second half, with the individual conscious as medical staff led them away on a stretcher.
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kaminski
- 26Lenihan
- 25van Hecke
- 16WhartonBooked at 90mins
- 2NyambeBooked at 37mins
- 27TravisBooked at 50mins
- 4Johnson
- 20EdunBooked at 90mins
- 21BuckleySubstituted forZeefuikat 89'minutes
- 7KhadraSubstituted forButterworthat 77'minutes
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 5Ayala
- 6Davenport
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 13Pears
- 14Butterworth
- 35Garrett
- 42Zeefuik
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 2DijksteelSubstituted forWatmoreat 89'minutes
- 6Fry
- 17McNairBooked at 90mins
- 35JonesBooked at 90mins
- 25CrooksBooked at 15mins
- 16HowsonSubstituted forBalogunat 80'minutes
- 7TavernierBooked at 29mins
- 3TaylorBooked at 4minsSubstituted forCoburnat 90+12'minutes
- 11Sporar
- 26ConnollyBooked at 26mins
Substitutes
- 10Payero
- 14Peltier
- 18Watmore
- 22Bamba
- 28Daniels
- 37Coburn
- 47Balogun
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 14,670
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Middlesbrough 0.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Dael Fry.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Deyovaisio Zeefuik (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Josh Coburn replaces Neil Taylor.
Booking
Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers).
Booking
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Matt Crooks.
Post update
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Butterworth (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).
Booking
Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Deyovaisio Zeefuik (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
'Forest fan'
No Pickering at LB against Boro's biggest threat Jones, our best Midfielder this Season Joe Rothwell missing and Ben Brereton Diaz with 20 League Goals this Season on a Plane to Chile.
Also facing a bang in-form Middlesbrough and we find a way to stop their momentum and grind out the result.
I'd still be happy with a play off place but you just never know.
You can keep the ball, we'll score the winning goal!