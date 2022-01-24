Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers19:45MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 2Nyambe
  • 27Travis
  • 4Johnson
  • 20Edun
  • 21Buckley
  • 7Khadra
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 5Ayala
  • 6Davenport
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 13Pears
  • 14Butterworth
  • 35Garrett
  • 42Zeefuik

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNair
  • 35Jones
  • 25Crooks
  • 16Howson
  • 7Tavernier
  • 3Taylor
  • 26Connolly
  • 11Sporar

Substitutes

  • 10Payero
  • 14Peltier
  • 18Watmore
  • 22Bamba
  • 28Daniels
  • 37Coburn
  • 47Balogun
Referee:
Darren England

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham27176473254857
2Bournemouth27147643241949
3Blackburn27147644301449
4QPR2614574031947
5West Brom27129634201445
6Huddersfield2812883733444
7Middlesbrough2612683125642
8Nottm Forest2711793529640
9Stoke26115103228438
10Coventry2510783430437
11Sheff Utd2510693332136
12Blackpool27106112832-436
13Luton259883631535
14Millwall268992729-233
15Preston268992933-433
16Bristol City2796123547-1233
17Swansea248792832-431
18Birmingham2787122840-1231
19Hull2785142331-829
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2784153351-1822
22Peterborough2554162151-3019
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2528151738-2114
View full Championship table

