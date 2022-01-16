Italian Serie A
AtalantaAtalanta0Inter MilanInter Milan0

Atalanta 0-0 Inter Milan: Serie A leaders held in lively encounter

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Inter"s goalkeeper Samir Handanovic (L) saves a shot from Atalanta"s Matteo Pessina
There were a combined 23 shots on goal during a lively game

Serie A leaders Inter Milan saw their eight-match winning run come to an end as they were held to a goalless draw at Atalanta.

The visitors were looking to move four points clear at the top of the table but could not find a goal in a game packed with chances.

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso produced a stunning save in the second half to deny Edin Dzeko.

The result means Inter are two points clear of AC Milan.

However, Inter's city rivals can go top on Monday if they beat Spezia.

Atalanta remain fourth, one point behind Napoli and one ahead of Juventus.

Earlier, Sergio Oliveira scored on his Roma debut to give Jose Mourinho's side a 1-0 win over struggling Cagliari.

Line-ups

Atalanta

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Musso
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 28Demiral
  • 6PalominoBooked at 84mins
  • 13Pezzella
  • 7Koopmeiners
  • 15de RoonBooked at 37mins
  • 11Freuler
  • 32PessinaSubstituted forAl Miranchukat 78'minutes
  • 9MurielSubstituted forPiccoliat 86'minutes
  • 88PasalicSubstituted forZappacostaat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 31Rossi
  • 42Scalvini
  • 45Zuccon
  • 46Cittadini
  • 48Panada
  • 57Sportiello
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 77Zappacosta
  • 99Piccoli

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 37Skriniar
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forde Vrijat 83'minutes
  • 36DarmianSubstituted forDumfriesat 66'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 42mins
  • 20CalhanogluBooked at 62minsSubstituted forVidalat 66'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 7SánchezSubstituted forCorreaat 67'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forMartínezat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Vecino
  • 10Martínez
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 19Correa
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atalanta 0, Inter Milan 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atalanta 0, Inter Milan 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella tries a through ball, but Denzel Dumfries is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  6. Post update

    Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Davide Zappacosta replaces Mario Pasalic.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  9. Post update

    Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Merih Demiral (Atalanta).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Roberto Piccoli replaces Luis Muriel.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Booking

    José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefan de Vrij replaces Alessandro Bastoni.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez replaces Edin Dzeko.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Merih Demiral (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan21155151163550
2AC Milan21153346232348
3Napoli21134437152243
4Atalanta21126344261842
5Juventus22125534211341
6Roma2211293628835
7Lazio2210574639735
8Fiorentina2010283429532
9Torino219482920931
10Hellas Verona228684137430
11Empoli228593543-829
12Sassuolo227783837128
13Bologna208392833-527
14Udinese204882836-820
15Sampdoria2255122940-1120
16Spezia2154122141-2019
17Venezia2146111938-1918
18Cagliari2237122143-2216
19Genoa2119112039-1912
20Salernitana2032151346-3311
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories