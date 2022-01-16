Match ends, Atalanta 0, Inter Milan 0.
Serie A leaders Inter Milan saw their eight-match winning run come to an end as they were held to a goalless draw at Atalanta.
The visitors were looking to move four points clear at the top of the table but could not find a goal in a game packed with chances.
Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso produced a stunning save in the second half to deny Edin Dzeko.
The result means Inter are two points clear of AC Milan.
However, Inter's city rivals can go top on Monday if they beat Spezia.
Atalanta remain fourth, one point behind Napoli and one ahead of Juventus.
Earlier, Sergio Oliveira scored on his Roma debut to give Jose Mourinho's side a 1-0 win over struggling Cagliari.
Line-ups
Atalanta
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Musso
- 19Djimsiti
- 28Demiral
- 6PalominoBooked at 84mins
- 13Pezzella
- 7Koopmeiners
- 15de RoonBooked at 37mins
- 11Freuler
- 32PessinaSubstituted forAl Miranchukat 78'minutes
- 9MurielSubstituted forPiccoliat 86'minutes
- 88PasalicSubstituted forZappacostaat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 31Rossi
- 42Scalvini
- 45Zuccon
- 46Cittadini
- 48Panada
- 57Sportiello
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 77Zappacosta
- 99Piccoli
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 95BastoniSubstituted forde Vrijat 83'minutes
- 36DarmianSubstituted forDumfriesat 66'minutes
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicBooked at 42mins
- 20CalhanogluBooked at 62minsSubstituted forVidalat 66'minutes
- 14Perisic
- 7SánchezSubstituted forCorreaat 67'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forMartínezat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 8Vecino
- 10Martínez
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 19Correa
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 0, Inter Milan 0.
Post update
Offside, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella tries a through ball, but Denzel Dumfries is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Post update
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Post update
Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Davide Zappacosta replaces Mario Pasalic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Merih Demiral (Atalanta).
Post update
Attempt saved. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Roberto Piccoli replaces Luis Muriel.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefan de Vrij replaces Alessandro Bastoni.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez replaces Edin Dzeko.
Post update
Attempt missed. Merih Demiral (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.