Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luka Modric's goal was the 36-year-old's first of the season

Real Madrid won a 12th Super Cup title as goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema secured victory against Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia.

Modric curled in a brilliant strike to give Real a first-half lead at Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium.

Benzema then made it 2-0 with a penalty after the video assistant referee awarded a spot-kick for handball.

The striker's shot had hit Yeray Alvarez, whose arms were raised as he made the block.

Real were also penalised for a handball late on as Eder Militao was sent off for blocking a shot and Bilbao were awarded a penalty.

However, keeper Thibaut Courtois produced a superb save to keep out Raul Garcia with his leg to ensure there was no late comeback for Athletic, who won the trophy last year.

Victory means Real move to within one of rivals Barcelona's record tally of 13 Super Cup titles.