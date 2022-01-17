Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Chiquinho has scored three times for Estoril this season

Wolves are set to sign Portugal Under-21 winger Chiquinho from Portuguese club Estoril for an initial £3m.

The 21-year-old is due at the club for a medical today before signing a long-term contract.

A former Sporting Lisbon youth player, Chiquinho, who joined Esotril in 2019, has impressed during the club's rise up to sixth in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

He has scored three times in 15 games this season.

It is not clear whether Chiquinho will be part of manager Bruno Lage's squad for the remainder of the Premier League campaign, or whether he will be allowed to leave on loan.

Tottenham are expected to try and make a move to sign Spain winger Adama Traore from Wolves this month.