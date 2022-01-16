Last updated on .From the section Wales

Sorba Thomas has won two Wales caps

Wales winger Sorba Thomas says it is time to dream as Robert Page's team prepare for the World Cup play-offs in March.

Wales are two games away from ending a 64-year wait for a World Cup appearance.

Page's team host Austria on 24 March and, should they win, will take on either Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff for a place at Qatar 2022.

"Some people might say it's written in the stars for Wales," said Thomas.

"It's been so many years that we haven't been to a World Cup. It's a dream of mine to be part of the team that finally does go to a World Cup.

"Let the Welsh people dream."

Huddersfield Town's Thomas, 22, made his Wales debut in October 2021, with his substitute appearance against Czech Republic capping a rapid rise from non-league football.

Released by West Ham as a teenager, Thomas was playing for Boreham Wood and working as a scaffolder before landing a move to Huddersfield 12 months ago.

He is in fine form for Huddersfield, who are challenging for a Championship play-off place, and should be part of the squad when Wales look to make history in a couple of months' time.

Thomas, who was born in Newham but qualifies for Wales through his mother, says his goal is "to be a part of history".

"A boy can dream," he told BBC Sport Wales. "I am a dreamer - I like to believe that anything is possible.

"We need to win two games to get to the World Cup. We take it game by game obviously, but there are a lot of talented boys in that camp.

"Everyone is going to be hungry, especially in front of the home crowd. It's going to be an unbelievable place to be."

Thomas was part of the Huddersfield side who drew 1-1 with Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday.

The Terriers created a number of first-half chances and went ahead through Daniel Sinani, but Swansea turned the contest around after the break and deservedly levelled through Flynn Downes.

Thomas felt the draw was a fair result against a Swansea side he says play "amazing football".

"I said it to a few of the boys - that's the best team I have seen play this year," Thomas said.

"I believe that's the best we have played against this year. You have got the Bournemouths and all that, but I feel they are the best team in this league, the way the play football. The composure of a lot of their boys is unbelievable - it's frightening to see really."