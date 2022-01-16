Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kerry Beattie came off the bench to rescue SWPL 1 champions Glasgow City with a late winner on her debut at home to bottom club Hamilton.

The 1-0 victory keeps City within two points of leaders Rangers, who thrashed Hearts 5-0 as the women's top flight resumed after its winter hiatus.

Hibernian dented Celtic's title bid, scoring in injury time for a 1-1 draw.

Spartans rallied from 2-0 down to defeat Aberdeen 3-2, while Motherwell drew 2-2 with Partick Thistle.

At Petershill Park, Glasgow hit the woodwork five times and were frustrated by an inspired performance by Hamilton goalkeeper Jeni Currie until Beattie finally broke the visitors' resistance in the 87th minute.

Rangers had no such problems in Edinburgh, racing 3-0 ahead before half-time thanks to Demi Vance's near-post finish and a Jane Ross double.

Lizzie Arnott added a penalty and Chelsea Cornet's fabulous strike from distance into the top corner wrapped up a resounding win. Defeat drops Hearts to second bottom on goal difference.

Celtic looked set to stay within five points of their Old Firm rivals thanks to Charlie Wellings' strike shortly before half-time away to Hibs. However, Ellis Notley netted in the 91st minute to salvage a dramatic point for the fourth-place hosts.

Spartans staged an incredible comeback to beat Aberdeen and leapfrog the Dons in fifth. Francesca Ogilvie scored in each half to put Aberdeen in control, but the visitors responded with a Caley Gibb strike and Rebecca Galbraith double.

Partick Thistle moved out of the bottom two after Clare Docherty's second-half goal secured a point away to Motherwell.

Amy Anderson and Kaela McDonald-Nguah struck to put the home team in front after Cara McBrearty's free-kick had opeed the scoring for Thistle.