Kevin Phillips (left) scored 287 goals in a glittering playing career, during which he was capped eight times by England

Former Sunderland, Southampton and West Brom striker Kevin Phillips has been appointed as manager of Northern Premier League side South Shields.

The prolific striker, who was capped eight times by England, is taking on his first managerial role after holding coaching positions since retirement.

He replaces Graham Fenton as manager of the seventh-tier side.

"This is my first taste of management so I'm eager to get going and I'm very, very excited," he said.

Phillips will watch from the stands against Ashton United on Tuesday and is set to be in charge for the first time for Saturday's trip to Warrington Town.

"I've never been shy in saying I'd love a crack at management when the right opportunity arose. The club is very ambitious and is an exciting place to be.

"The club is in an area I know very well and have a great affection for. I'm licking my lips to be part of it," added Phillips.

The move into management follows a 20-year playing career in which he represented nine clubs, including Blackpool, Birmingham and Watford, and scored a total of 287 goals.

Phillips became the only English player to win Europe's Golden Shoe award in 2000 and, since retiring in 2014, has held coaching roles with Leicester, Derby and Stoke.