Leigh Griffiths could be without a club at the end of January after Celtic decided to terminate his contract, but Dundee will give the 31-year-old Scotland striker until the end of the transfer window to win a permanent deal after initially deciding to end his loan immediately. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake wants to bring former team-mate Scott Allan back to Dens Park, where he had a loan spell in 2017, with the 30-year-old playmaker struggling for regular starting places with Hibernian. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Former Scotland striker Duncan Ferguson has been asked to have another spell as Everton caretaker manager after the Premier League club and team boss Rafael Benitez agreed to part company, with talks continuing over the details of his departure. (90mins) external-link

Heart of Midlothian could make a shock move for Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga, the 24-year-old being the hottest prospect in the National League having scored 19 goals in 23 games. (Scottish Sun On Sunday, print edition)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says a decision on whether to trigger a £6.5m option to buy Jota from Benfica is not his main focus and he is concentrating on the winger's fitness following a hamstring injury and with the on-loan 22-year-old having returned to full training ahead of Monday's Scottish Premiership game against Hibernian. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is confident that summer signing Giorgios Giakoumakis can become an important player in the second half of the season after watching the Greek striker work through the winter shutdown and get himself fully fit following minor surgery on a knee injury. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Anderlecht centre-half Wesley Hoedt claims he burst out laughing when he heard about potential interest from Rangers before the 27-year-old revived his career in Belgium after an ill-fated move to Southampton. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Andreas Skov Olsen, the Danish winger linked with Rangers, looks set to sign for Club Bruges from Bologna in a £5m transfer, according to BT.dk. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Bobby Madden will referee the Old Firm derby on 2 February instead of Willie Collum, who had been given the Celtic vs Rangers game before it was postponed by a month because of Covid-19 restrictions on crowd sizes. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has refused to rule out requesting a postponement of their February derby against Rangers should his squad be hit by enough international withdrawals. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

