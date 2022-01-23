Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1LiverpoolLiverpool3

Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool: Reds cut gap in Premier League title race

By Luke ReddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments755

Virgil van Dijk scores
Van Dijk leapt to powerfully head home the opener

Liverpool boosted their hopes of catching Manchester City in the Premier League as they mixed early class with late resilience to hold off Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Less than 24 hours after league leaders City dropped points for the first time since October, Jurgen Klopp's side were sharp and ruthless early on to take the game away from their hosts.

The intensity of their press and crisp use of the ball overwhelmed Palace and Virgil van Dijk rose to deliver a bullet header for their opener before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finished a sweeping team move for their second.

Palace, though, eventually offered moments of warning, with Liverpool keeper Alisson forced to save well from Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta before Conor Gallagher glanced a header wide with the opening attack of the second half.

They finally broke through when the ever-willing Mateta raced onto Jeffrey Schlupp's superb through ball and unselfishly squared for Odsonne Edouard to tap into an empty net.

It prompted nervy moments for Klopp's side as Joachim Andersen drilled an effort wide and Olise went close with a late lob.

But Fabinho whipped home a penalty after Diogo Jota was felled in the box and a spot-kick was awarded after VAR suggested referee Kevin Friend should revise his initial decision not to penalise Palace.

It secured victory for Klopp's side, who have managed to take maximum league points from the fixtures missed by key forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane while they play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool dig in as Palace rally

Oxlade-Chamberlain chested down before drilling in Liverpool's second
Oxlade-Chamberlain chested down before drilling in Liverpool's second

Much was made of how Klopp's side would handle the loss of Mane, Salah and Naby Keita, who will be available again for the visit of Leicester on 10 February. In their absence the Reds have marginally improved their hopes of challenging for the title.

The gap at the top has been reduced to nine points and with Liverpool having a game in hand, fans of a red persuasion will hope this tight victory coupled with the end of City's 12-game winning run leads to a momentum shift for the sides..

Klopp's side, who secured a place in the EFL Cup final at Wembley by beating Arsenal on Thursday, brimmed with early confidence.

They swarmed Palace to win the ball back seven times in the final third in the opening 30 minutes and had played double the number of passes compared to their hosts in the same period.

Andrew Robertson delivered the crosses for Van Dijk and Oxlade-Chamberlain to take his assist tally to 43 since the start of the 2017-18 season - the same mark as Trent Alexander-Arnold, and only Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has more in the league on 52.

But for all their early brilliance Liverpool found themselves on the end of a marked momentum shift towards half time.

Their 11 first-half shots fell to as few as four after the break as Palace began to find a footing and Alisson's saves kept the home side out until Edouard deservedly rewarded their industry.

Olise, signed from Reading in the summer, looks set to prove a key force for Patrick Vieira.

The 20-year-old and the on-loan Gallagher covered more ground than any other Palace players but Olise created two chances and looked lively in advanced areas throughout, notably when he almost levelled with a deft lob late on.

Vieira and Palace will feel aggrieved at key moments in the defeat. There was a suggestion Roberto Firmino was offside in the build-up to Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal and the foul on Jota for the penalty that sealed the win was dubious.

The Portugal forward seemed to slightly change the direction of his run to collide with Palace keeper run Vicente Guaita, but referee Friend believed it was a penalty when he consulted the touchline monitor.

Vieira's side have just one win from their last six outings and enter the winter break on 24 points from 22 games - five fewer than they had under Roy Hodgson after as many fixtures last season.

They will hope to add results to promising performances like this one, while Liverpool know they must keep churning out wins like this if they are to stand any chance of reeling in league leaders City.

Player of the match

RobertsonAndrew Robertson

with an average of 8.03

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    5.93

  2. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.72

  3. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    5.61

  4. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    5.52

  5. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    5.36

  6. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    5.34

  7. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.34

  8. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.33

  9. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.32

  10. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.27

  11. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.25

  12. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    5.20

  13. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.14

  14. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    5.08

Liverpool

  1. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    8.03

  2. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.83

  3. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    7.32

  4. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.30

  5. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.14

  6. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    7.07

  7. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    7.05

  8. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.95

  9. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.95

  10. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    6.92

  11. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    6.68

  12. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    6.59

  13. Squad number12Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    6.50

  14. Squad number18Player nameMinamino
    Average rating

    6.20

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2WardBooked at 90mins
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23GallagherBooked at 49mins
  • 12HughesBooked at 61minsSubstituted forJ Ayewat 77'minutes
  • 15SchluppBooked at 82mins
  • 7Olise
  • 14MatetaSubstituted forBentekeat 77'minutes
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forEzeat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 17Clyne
  • 20Benteke
  • 34Kelly
  • 36Ferguson
  • 44Riedewald

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forGomezat 90+2'minutes
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14Henderson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 17Jones
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forMinaminoat 60'minutes
  • 9FirminoBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMilnerat 90'minutes
  • 20Jota

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 12Gomez
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 49Gordon
  • 62Kelleher
  • 76N Williams
  • 80Morton
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
25,002

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).

  4. Post update

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool).

  6. Post update

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

  8. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Booking

    Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

  11. Post update

    Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Joseph Gomez replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Roberto Firmino.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 3. Fabinho (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Liverpool.

  16. Post update

    Penalty Liverpool. Diogo Jota draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) after a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a through ball.

  20. Booking

    Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

760 comments

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 15:57

    Good result but even as a Liverpool supporter that was never a penalty. The point of VAR is to overturn clear and obvious errors, if they can't decide after 10 seconds of checking then it's not clear and obvious....

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 15:59

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Good solid win, onwards Liverpool goes. CP give a good game but not their day.

  • Comment posted by Jak, today at 15:59

    As a Liverpool, I'm questioning how that was a penalty and not the one against Spurs! Ref and VAR have got that wrong.

    • Reply posted by ade older wiser, today at 16:05

      ade older wiser replied:
      That's the way it's always been, "some you win, some you loose, balance out over a season. I'm 65 and even with VAR no different, just involves more people making mistakes. Remember the good old Liverpool days of loads of trophies as well.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 15:58

    I'm a Liverpool fan and that penalty was a joke. Credit Palace. We'll take the points though 😀

    • Reply posted by Francis, today at 16:00

      Francis replied:
      Was a penalty. Keeper didn't get the ball

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 15:57

    Oh my days. That was never a penalty. Not in a million years. Outrageous and I'm a neutral !!!

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 16:02

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Obviously you need to have a talk with the referee and correct him.

  • Comment posted by jay26615, today at 15:58

    That's not a penalty. This from a Liverpool fan. We still would've won 2 -1 regardless. ynwa

    • Reply posted by DH, today at 16:00

      DH replied:
      Not if 2nd goal given offside, which it was.

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 15:59

    Difficult to take many positives from that. Shocking how we went from totally dominant first half hour to clear second best with fragile defending. Wasn't a penalty. Unlucky Palace. Thank god for Ali.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 16:06

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      As the late Murray Walker would say, ‘And the gap is down to 9 points, Liverpool win their game in hand it will be down to 6 points, beat City and it could be down to 3 points, what a fantastic title race it might turn out to be, especially with both having to pass that backmarker called Man Utd again, it is not over yet. What do you think James?’

  • Comment posted by hayden, today at 15:58

    why are the referees in the best league in the world so bad. I mean its ridiculous. for either team they are wrecking the beauty of the game

  • Comment posted by Micherin, today at 15:58

    Glad for the 3 points, but that was never a penalty.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 16:17

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Agree harsh on Palace, but unlikely to have changed final result even if not awarded, based on Palace's performance up to that point.

  • Comment posted by Lucas Johnson, today at 16:00

    Liverpool fan here. That should never ever had been a penalty quite frankly. If that had been given against us we'd be absolutely fuming, as Crystal Palace are rightly so. Palace unlucky not to get a draw here considering how wonky we were at the back. Absolutely shocking refereeing decision there. They need a proper kick up the backside.

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 16:14

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      it's football not rugby! Penalty all day long, but you're right about the rest, apart from his goal VVD was awful and Firminio as usual giving the ball away constantly

  • Comment posted by rich, today at 15:58

    Ridiculous decision, sad times for football.
    LFC fan

    • Reply posted by emily, today at 16:02

      emily replied:
      Oh I, plonker

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 16:02

    I would like to be a Premier Referee but they wouldn't let me take my guide dog on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:21

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      😂😂😂😂

      Nice one mate!!!

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 16:00

    Never a penalty, and I'm a Liverpool fan. Crystal Palace played well second half, but Alisson showed us why he's Liverpool's number 1.

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 16:01

      Ceefax replied:
      Alisson some key saves for sure.

  • Comment posted by Steve 76, today at 15:57

    Delighted with the 3 points for Liverpool but that was never a penalty.
    The fact that Alisson was man of the match say is all about how good Palace were for the last hour of the game.

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 16:08

      Naz MCFC replied:
      And how poor Van Dijk and Matip were. Your defence looks weak

  • Comment posted by Here We Go Again, today at 16:00

    Apart from the fact that it was never a penalty, what's the point of the ref viewing VAR replays on the monitor? When was the last time they didn't overturn the decision? Its just a waste of time. If we're going to use VAR, just let the VAR official make the decision. Or scrap VAR

    • Reply posted by dave h, today at 16:05

      dave h replied:
      Scrap VAR. the worst thing to ever happen to the game. It’s there to change clear and obvious errors. If it takes 2 minutes (as it did today) to review its not clear and obvious.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 16:00

    I am a Liverpool supporter but if we'd had a penalty awarded against us like that one I'd felt a bit miffed

    • Reply posted by jen, today at 16:16

      jen replied:
      Am sure we have had at some point, can't recall every game since var, but fair result, so many were saying how Liverpool would struggle with Salah and Mane away in particular, think they are disappointed, they had brief moment of joy when Arsenal packed their defence in first leg of semi, 😊

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 15:59

    Alisson MOM. Best team won. Not a pen. Next...

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:20

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      As a neutral, that was not a penalty.

  • Comment posted by Mikelink, today at 16:00

    Harsh on Palace with the penalty decision but Allison looked tough to beat today. Not sure how a penalty could even be considered there when the ball is going out and Jota changes direction into the keeper. LFC fan.

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 16:28

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by dave h, today at 16:02

    Nobody apart from Kevin Friend and his pal on VAR thought that was a penalty. But of course he was awful throughout so no surprise there.

  • Comment posted by Lets be sensible about this, today at 15:59

    Before all the trolls come on just let's get one thing straight: we didn't make the decision the ref did!

    Never in a million years was that a penalty! Palace deserved something for the second half performance because we were awful!

    Don't forget united fans your goal was offside yesterday but you accepted the three points, so do we.

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 16:01

      DavidM replied:
      Don't forget the referee also gave the United goal!