Match ends, Leicester City 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Substitute Danny Welbeck scored a late equaliser to earn Brighton a battling point against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.
Welbeck beat Kasper Schmeichel with a powerful header from Neal Maupay's cross with eight minutes remaining.
Dan Burn came close to snatching a winner but his towering header was cleared off the line by Youri Tielemans, before Schmeichel made a stunning save to deny Leandro Trossard.
Patson Daka had earlier fired Leicester in front 30 seconds into the second half after goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had parried Harvey Barnes' shot into his path.
Nervy Foxes hold on for point
Brendan Rodgers struck an upbeat tone in the build-up to this game and said his Leicester players would "get up and fight again" despite the crushing nature of their midweek defeat to Tottenham, which saw them concede two goals in stoppage-time.
However, despite a bright start the Foxes were nervously hanging on in the closing stages, with that Spurs defeat likely fresh in their minds.
In the end they had Schmeichel to thank for preserving a point. The Denmark international made two stunning stops to deny Welbeck and Trossard either side of the equaliser.
The home side had started the brighter and had the best chance of the first half when Barnes seized onto a loose pass and played in Ademola Lookman, who could only side-foot straight at Sanchez.
They caught Brighton cold within seconds of the restart when James Maddison's shot deflected straight to Barnes, whose stabbed effort was then parried into the path of Daka who scored his ninth goal of an impressive first season at the King Power Stadium.
But instead of building on that goal Leicester appeared to retreat in their shell and instead it was Brighton who finished the game well on top.
More to follow.
Player of the match
WelbeckDanny Welbeck
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number17Player nameAyoze PérezAverage rating
4.30
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number33Player nameBurnAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number17Player nameAlzateAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
7.04
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Justin
- 18Amartey
- 4Söyüncü
- 33Thomas
- 8Tielemans
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 37LookmanSubstituted forSoumaréat 78'minutes
- 10Maddison
- 7BarnesSubstituted forAlbrightonat 64'minutes
- 29DakaSubstituted forPérezat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 17Pérez
- 20Choudhury
- 23Vestergaard
- 38Daley-Campbell
- 42Soumaré
- 49McAteer
- 62Brunt
Brighton
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Sánchez
- 34VeltmanSubstituted forMarchat 77'minutes
- 4Webster
- 33BurnBooked at 67mins
- 3Cucurella
- 17AlzateSubstituted forWelbeckat 62'minutes
- 13GroßSubstituted forLampteyat 62'minutes
- 10Mac Allister
- 15Moder
- 11Trossard
- 9Maupay
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 5Dunk
- 14Lallana
- 16Scherpen
- 18Welbeck
- 20March
- 25Caicedo
- 28Roberts
- 42Leonard
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 31,231
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez replaces Patson Daka because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Solly March.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Solly March.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neal Maupay with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Boubakary Soumaré replaces Ademola Lookman.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Joël Veltman.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City. Çaglar Söyüncü tries a through ball, but Patson Daka is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.
Booking
Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Brighton ARE progressing this season and should end strong midtable. Leicester should class this season as a tread water, rebuild and kick on for better next season.
The sooner Rodgers goes the better because none of our players are going to stay and play his totally crap, defensive, childish tactics next season....
Wait for the post season EXODUS from the King Power Stadium....
IT'S AN ABSOLUTE DISGRACE WHAT RODGERS IS COMMITING AT LEICESTER