Danny Welbeck's equaliser was the eighth time Brighton have scored in the final 10 minutes this season

Substitute Danny Welbeck scored a late equaliser to earn Brighton a battling point against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Welbeck beat Kasper Schmeichel with a powerful header from Neal Maupay's cross with eight minutes remaining.

Dan Burn came close to snatching a winner but his towering header was cleared off the line by Youri Tielemans, before Schmeichel made a stunning save to deny Leandro Trossard.

Patson Daka had earlier fired Leicester in front 30 seconds into the second half after goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had parried Harvey Barnes' shot into his path.

Nervy Foxes hold on for point

Brendan Rodgers struck an upbeat tone in the build-up to this game and said his Leicester players would "get up and fight again" despite the crushing nature of their midweek defeat to Tottenham, which saw them concede two goals in stoppage-time.

However, despite a bright start the Foxes were nervously hanging on in the closing stages, with that Spurs defeat likely fresh in their minds.

In the end they had Schmeichel to thank for preserving a point. The Denmark international made two stunning stops to deny Welbeck and Trossard either side of the equaliser.

The home side had started the brighter and had the best chance of the first half when Barnes seized onto a loose pass and played in Ademola Lookman, who could only side-foot straight at Sanchez.

They caught Brighton cold within seconds of the restart when James Maddison's shot deflected straight to Barnes, whose stabbed effort was then parried into the path of Daka who scored his ninth goal of an impressive first season at the King Power Stadium.

But instead of building on that goal Leicester appeared to retreat in their shell and instead it was Brighton who finished the game well on top.

