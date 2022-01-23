Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

Leicester 1-1 Brighton: Danny Welbeck header earns Seagulls a draw

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on

Brighton celebrating Danny Welbeck's equaliser
Danny Welbeck's equaliser was the eighth time Brighton have scored in the final 10 minutes this season

Substitute Danny Welbeck scored a late equaliser to earn Brighton a battling point against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Welbeck beat Kasper Schmeichel with a powerful header from Neal Maupay's cross with eight minutes remaining.

Dan Burn came close to snatching a winner but his towering header was cleared off the line by Youri Tielemans, before Schmeichel made a stunning save to deny Leandro Trossard.

Patson Daka had earlier fired Leicester in front 30 seconds into the second half after goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had parried Harvey Barnes' shot into his path.

Nervy Foxes hold on for point

Brendan Rodgers struck an upbeat tone in the build-up to this game and said his Leicester players would "get up and fight again" despite the crushing nature of their midweek defeat to Tottenham, which saw them concede two goals in stoppage-time.

However, despite a bright start the Foxes were nervously hanging on in the closing stages, with that Spurs defeat likely fresh in their minds.

In the end they had Schmeichel to thank for preserving a point. The Denmark international made two stunning stops to deny Welbeck and Trossard either side of the equaliser.

The home side had started the brighter and had the best chance of the first half when Barnes seized onto a loose pass and played in Ademola Lookman, who could only side-foot straight at Sanchez.

They caught Brighton cold within seconds of the restart when James Maddison's shot deflected straight to Barnes, whose stabbed effort was then parried into the path of Daka who scored his ninth goal of an impressive first season at the King Power Stadium.

But instead of building on that goal Leicester appeared to retreat in their shell and instead it was Brighton who finished the game well on top.

More to follow.

Player of the match

WelbeckDanny Welbeck

with an average of 8.04

Leicester City

  1. Squad number29Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    6.70

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    6.50

  3. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    6.27

  4. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    6.27

  5. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    6.13

  6. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    6.04

  7. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    5.98

  8. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    5.98

  9. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    5.77

  10. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    5.70

  11. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    5.69

  12. Squad number11Player nameAlbrighton
    Average rating

    5.46

  13. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    4.84

  14. Squad number17Player nameAyoze Pérez
    Average rating

    4.30

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    8.04

  2. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    7.90

  3. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    7.71

  4. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    7.58

  5. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    7.53

  6. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    7.45

  7. Squad number33Player nameBurn
    Average rating

    7.40

  8. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    7.40

  9. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.38

  10. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    7.34

  11. Squad number17Player nameAlzate
    Average rating

    7.29

  12. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    7.26

  13. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    7.11

  14. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    7.04

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Justin
  • 18Amartey
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 33Thomas
  • 8Tielemans
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forSoumaréat 78'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forAlbrightonat 64'minutes
  • 29DakaSubstituted forPérezat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Choudhury
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 38Daley-Campbell
  • 42Soumaré
  • 49McAteer
  • 62Brunt

Brighton

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34VeltmanSubstituted forMarchat 77'minutes
  • 4Webster
  • 33BurnBooked at 67mins
  • 3Cucurella
  • 17AlzateSubstituted forWelbeckat 62'minutes
  • 13GroßSubstituted forLampteyat 62'minutes
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 15Moder
  • 11Trossard
  • 9Maupay

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 5Dunk
  • 14Lallana
  • 16Scherpen
  • 18Welbeck
  • 20March
  • 25Caicedo
  • 28Roberts
  • 42Leonard
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
31,231

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez replaces Patson Daka because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Solly March.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Solly March.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neal Maupay with a cross.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Boubakary Soumaré replaces Ademola Lookman.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Joël Veltman.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Çaglar Söyüncü tries a through ball, but Patson Daka is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.

  20. Booking

    Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Comments

Join the conversation

99 comments

  • Comment posted by Lockie-seagull, today at 16:30

    10 more mins and Brighton would have nicked it as they outplayed Leicester in the 2nd half.........Kasper saved them in the end ! UTA Still only 4 defeats ( 1 away ) all season.

  • Comment posted by strawberry, today at 16:29

    Brighton fan:- Leicester played well for 60 mins. Not sure of tactics after going ahead though. Brighton made Chelsea look very ordinary twice in recent weeks, so a draw at Leicester was the likely result.

    Brighton ARE progressing this season and should end strong midtable. Leicester should class this season as a tread water, rebuild and kick on for better next season.

  • Comment posted by Chewywright, today at 16:28

    Stop the player ratings nonsense.

  • Comment posted by PsychoPat, today at 16:28

    TOTALLY Incompetent, totally inept and a totally tactical accident waiting to happen...
    The sooner Rodgers goes the better because none of our players are going to stay and play his totally crap, defensive, childish tactics next season....
    Wait for the post season EXODUS from the King Power Stadium....
    IT'S AN ABSOLUTE DISGRACE WHAT RODGERS IS COMMITING AT LEICESTER

  • Comment posted by Withy160, today at 16:23

    A point apiece is about right, when Leicester have all their injured players back we will once again be far more competitive

  • Comment posted by Randy Bandicoot, today at 16:22

    Brighton brightened. Leicester festered - with injuries, careless giveaways, and late-game desperation. Many LC fans probably closed their eyes in stoppage time fearing a repeat 2-1 gut-punch. A bit sad to watch, but the team's potential is still there if the best players don't lose hope and jump ship, and the injured/away players come back strong.

    • Reply posted by bulldogbc, today at 16:29

      bulldogbc replied:
      BHA had Lallana, Dunk, Lamptey, etc on the bench - Both teams not at full strength

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 16:22

    If Brighton could turn some of there draws into wins they could be in the champions league places

    • Reply posted by objectif, today at 16:26

      objectif replied:
      If Leicester could turn these leads into wins! The loss to spurs was shocking and disgraceful.

  • Comment posted by outonthefloor, today at 16:21

    The keyboard warriors are out in force today..

    • Reply posted by tonyf, today at 16:25

      tonyf replied:
      I think they have to, not sure you can use voice on here

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 16:20

    Leicester still trying to think they can win the premier league

    • Reply posted by blue boy, today at 16:23

      blue boy replied:
      No we don't dimwit. Put a t before wats, sums you up.

  • Comment posted by Knowall, today at 16:18

    No stopping Brighton

  • Comment posted by foxinhell, today at 16:17

    I still have faith in the Leicester team and management but I think they are going to take a bit of settling after all the injuries etc

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 16:16

    Leicester to be relegated, that would be hilarious

    • Reply posted by blue boy, today at 16:18

      blue boy replied:
      You getting a life, funnier still.

  • Comment posted by Skyblue86, today at 16:16

    Leicester heading down the league, party over foxes

    • Reply posted by blue boy, today at 16:21

      blue boy replied:
      At least we've had one and not been kicked out off our own ground like your lot.

  • Comment posted by Alice Cooper 666, today at 16:15

    Every time the camera turned on Brendan Rodgers The snake says hisssssssssssssssssssssssssss

  • Comment posted by Rupert, today at 16:15

    Mediocre after going in the lead..no proper leaders or chasers.. Brighton lose the ball..at least 3 players round the Leicester player..Leicester lose the ball..no one bothered. Same story when playing the ball from the back...devoid of ideas. No passion or desire and worse..infecting the whole team..even Tielmans giving away silly ball as he did at Spurs. One word sums Leicester..CLUELESS

    • Reply posted by tonyf, today at 16:29

      tonyf replied:
      We haven't got the players. Thomas wouldn't start with a full squad, keeps getting caught out. Learning though. Give Brendan some credit, he doesn't complain even with a whole 1st team out at times

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 16:15

    Leicester are the Emma radacanu of soccer.

  • Comment posted by Kezang Nenda, today at 16:15

    I feel happy whenever former Man U players score a goal, keeping going Danny

    • Reply posted by BHAforever, today at 16:18

      BHAforever replied:
      How about Denis Law?

  • Comment posted by truefox85, today at 16:14

    Absolutely terrible we have no decent defence so our only aim should be attack on all fronts. Yeah we might take a couple of good hidings on the way but it'd be better than this consistent negative football that we're having to put up with so far. Sort it out Brendan.

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 16:14

    Brighton will be disappointed to have dropped 2 points against such poor opposition

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City23183255144157
2Liverpool22146258193948
3Chelsea24129346182845
4Man Utd2211563630638
5West Ham23114841311037
6Tottenham2011452622437
7Arsenal2111373325836
8Wolves2110471916334
9Brighton2261242323030
10Leicester207583437-326
11Aston Villa2182112832-426
12Southampton2251072634-825
13Crystal Palace225983134-324
14Brentford2365122638-1223
15Leeds215792440-1622
16Everton2054112435-1119
17Norwich2244141345-3216
18Newcastle2129102143-2215
19Watford2042142340-1714
20Burnley181981627-1112
View full Premier League table

