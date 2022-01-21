Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the game.

Lewis Dunk could make his comeback after missing seven league matches with a knee injury.

Daniel Amartey is back to strengthen Leicester City's defensive options this weekend in the wake of Ghana's early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has recovered after needing to be replaced during the defeat by Tottenham because of cramp.

Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana are definitely ruled out for the Seagulls.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton just keep pulling results - and late goals - out of the hat. Graham Potter is doing an excellent job as manager, and it is clear that they are a well-run club from top to bottom.

Leicester's last-gasp defeat against Tottenham on Wednesday was just crazy, really, but it sums up their up-and-down season.

The Foxes' sequence of league results in their 10 games since the end of October - LDLWDLWLWL - has not seen them get the same outcome in two successive games, so I am going to follow that pattern and predict them to win this one.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Call Me Loop

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton earned their first Premier League victory against Leicester at the ninth attempt in September this season (D2, L6). Albion could do the league double against them for only the third time.

The Seagulls have scored four goals in their two league and cup games versus Leicester this season, one more than they managed in the previous nine meetings combined.

Leicester City

The Foxes could lose their opening two league matches of the year for the first time since 2006.

Leicester have lost seven of their 10 Premier League games this season against the nine teams above them prior to the latest round of fixtures.

They have conceded multiple goals in 12 league matches this season, a joint-high alongside Newcastle United and Norwich City going into the weekend.

James Maddison is poised to make his 200th English league appearance. Thirteen of Maddison's 15 goals or assists this season have come in his past 11 games.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's only defeat in 10 Premier League away games this season came at Aston Villa in November (W3, D6).

They have won all three of their league fixtures played on a Sunday so far this season, including at home to Leicester in September.

All six of Brighton's league victories this season were against teams who went into the weekend below them in the table.

Albion have scored after the 80th minute in seven Premier League matches this season. Only Manchester City, who have done so nine times, have a better record.

The Seagulls have conceded just nine second-half goals in this season's top flight, the joint fewest alongside Liverpool.

